Where Did Mike Onwenu Go to College and High School? Inside the Patriots Star’s Michigan Football Career and Academics

Essentials Inside The Story Late-round pick turned anchor, Onwenu now stabilizes Patriots’ offensive line

Four-time letter winner at Michigan, two-time All-Big Ten, versatile starter

Signed $57M extension in 2024, played 98 games and started 90 by 2025

Michael Onwenu is the kind of NFL lineman fans don’t always talk about until the offense suddenly looks cleaner when he’s in the lineup. The New England Patriots’ guard developed from a late-round draft pick into an anchor of the team’s offense, displaying uncanny reliability and the ability to play any position.

At 6’3″ and 350 pounds, Onwenu has been a starter at both guard and tackle and is the kind of versatile player who allows offensive line coaches to sleep well at night. However, before Onwenu made it in the NFL, he was already making a name for himself back in the city.

Early life and high school career of Mike Onwenu

Born on December 10, 1997, in Detroit, Michigan, Mike Onwenu’s football career started at Lewis Cass Technical High School, where playing for coach Thomas Wilcher put him in one of the toughest spotlight programs.

He helped his school, Cass Tech, finish as state runners-up in 2015 and took his game to the national level by playing in the 2016 U.S. Army All-American game, proving that his level of play was no fluke. In addition he was rated a four-star prospect by all major scouting agencies such as ESPN, Rivals, and Scout.com, rated Onwenu as a four-star prospect in every way.

What did Mike Onwenu study in college? Inside his academics at Michigan

After high school, Onwenu committed to the Michigan Wolverines and stepped into a program where you are expected to grow up fast, both on the field and off it. Michigan was not just a place where he played football; it was also where he laid an academic foundation.

He enrolled in the College of Literature, Science, and the Arts, majoring in African American Studies. Thinking beyond Saturdays, he also added a minor in Entrepreneurship through the Stephen M. Ross School of Business, building a foundation for life after football while continuing to pave lanes on the field.

What honors and achievements did Mike Onwenu earn in college football?

At Michigan, Onwenu built his credibility the old-fashioned way: showing up every year, working hard, taking the coaching, and moving people off the ball. He was a four-time letter winner from 2016 to 2019 and emerged as one of the Big Ten’s most reliable run blockers.

He also earned All-Big Ten recognition twice, in 2018 and 2019. During his four years at Michigan, he played in 46 games, started on the offensive line in 40 of those games, and made 35 starts, while also playing on special teams. In other words, the “this guy’s different” whispers started way before he ever put on an NFL helmet.

How did Mike Onwenu transition from Michigan to the NFL?

Michael Onwenu’s NFL story is the kind scouts hate admitting they missed. The draft day came, and teams let him slide. New England didn’t. In the 2020 NFL Draft, New England waited until the sixth round and selected him with the No. 182 overall pick, only to watch him perform like a day-one starter.

He has been with the Patriots from 2020 to the present, and he did not take long to make his presence felt, earning a spot on the PFWA All-Rookie Team in 2020. His production has consistently matched his reputation. By the end of the 2025 season, Onwenu had appeared in 98 games and started 90.

That kind of reliability gets paid, and it finally did in a major way. In March 2024, Onwenu signed a three-year, $57 million extension with the Patriots, and this is an indication that the team is counting on him as they build their offensive line in the future.

He’s the kind of lineman who’s out there every week, taking the toughest snaps, and usually popping up in the biggest moments because New England keeps leaning on him when it matters most.