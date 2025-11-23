Who Are Andy Borregales’ Parents? All About Mother Vivian Martinez and Father Enrique Borregales

Andrés entered the NFL circuit this year as a talented kicker for the Patriots. Then, his standout college career with the Miami Hurricanes set him up for the biggest football league. But his relationship with football goes way back. Andy was just a six-year-old who loved kicking the ball. It was his parents who took notice and played a crucial role in his sports career. So, who are Andy Borregales’ parents?

Who is Andy Borregales’ father, Enrique Borregales?

Andy’s father is Enrique Borregales, who is originally from Caracas, Venezuela. In 2004, he moved to South Florida, US, in search of a better life. He found employment with a private airport company in Miami, according to the Miami Herald. He’s a devoted dad of three — Andy, Jose, and Gabriela.

Speaking of devotion, Enrique has been the driving force behind both his sons’ football careers. From the very beginning, he took it upon himself to find the right coaches and opportunities to help his sons excel in the sport. He paid for his sons’ kicking showcases and training camps across the States.

His efforts paid off when Jose and Andy made it to the NFL. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers picked Jose in 2021, while Andy followed in his brother’s footsteps as a 2025 New England Patriots draft pick.

Who is Andy Borregales’ mother, Vivian Martinez?

Borregales’ mother is Vivian Martiez, who’s also a native of Venezuela. She worked as a pharmacist before leaving for the US, where she continued her profession as a pharmacy technician. Much like her husband, Vivian has also been his kids’ biggest cheerleader. When the nine-year-old Jose discovered football for the first time, he reached out to his mother.

At first, Vivian was concerned as she knew little about football. For her, the sport was all about a bunch of kids hitting each other. However, she embraced the game when a friend introduced her to the kicking position, which seemed safer. As her sons grew, Andy Borregales’ parents left no stone unturned to foster their talent.

“When Jose started high school, we started learning about all these kicking camps outside Miami,” she recalled. “We began going to those camps with Jose, and because Andy was with us, we started signing up Andy, too

According to Vivian, Jose’s football journey was like an “experiment” that benefited Andy, as she didn’t make the same career mistakes with her younger son. And she was proud when she was told that the Patriots’ kicker would become a better player than his brother. For her, it’s a matter of great satisfaction that all the support and sacrifices she made turned both her sons into accomplished athletes.

What ethnicity are Andy Borregales’ parents?

Andy Borregales’ parents, Vivian Martinez and Enrique, are probably Hispanic as they have their roots in Caracas, Venezuela. It’s where they spent their early lives before immigrating to the United States two decades ago. Venezuela is a Spanish-speaking country, and the natives of such countries are generally Hispanic.

Even after settling in South Florida, the Borregales family remained connected to their heritage. As part of their culture, the couple passed on the values of family unity and hard work to their kids, which led to Andy’s success both on and off the field.

Andy Borregales’ relationship with his parents

Andy Borregales’ parents have a supportive relationship with their son. The duo has always been by his side and rooted for him through every milestone of his career. From the get-go, Vivian and Enrique have been attending his football matches and giving interviews on their son’s achievements.

One of the most emotional moments came during Andy’s first game for the University of Miami against Alabama. The 18-year-old freshman scored seven points with two successful field goals and an extra point. The milestone made the whole family emotional as Vivian recounted.

“We were crying…We were waiting for this, and we know Andy was waiting. He was so excited. Enrique cried more than I did. We celebrated with all the parents — high-fives to everybody and lots of hugs,” she told the Miami Herald.

In 2023, Andy reciprocated the love while crediting his parents for his success, according to information on the Miami Hurricanes’ official website.

“When I got my [scholarship] to come to UM, it was a big thank you to my parents for paying for all the flights and the hotels and all the kicking camps. Those aren’t cheap. They don’t do many [kicking] camps in Florida, so we had to fly out everywhere…It was like a big thank you to them, for all of their sacrifices.”

As Andy navigates her rookie season with New England, the happiness in the Borregales household is bound to increase.