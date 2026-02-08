Who Are Austin Hooper’s Parents? All About His Mom Lillian Hooper & Dad Michael Hooper

Essentials Inside The Story Michael Hooper played Division I football, anchoring Austin Hooper’s upbringing.

Lillian Hooper oversees foundation work tied directly to Austin Hooper.

Athletic siblings reinforce a multi-sport household behind Hooper’s career.

Austin Hooper’s 2025 role was more that of a “steady-piece” tight end than a featured weapon for the New England Patriots. Operating largely as the No. 2 tight end behind Hunter Henry, Hooper played an important supporting role.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

He served as a reliable veteran who could rotate snaps, help keep the offense organized, and provide the quarterback with a dependable option when plays broke down. In terms of production, Hooper finished the season with 21 receptions for 263 yards and two touchdowns in 16 games, showing he could still make plays when his number was called.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who are Austin Hooper’s parents?

Born in San Mateo, California, on October 29, 1994, Austin Hooper comes from a football-rooted family that helped shape his path to the NFL. Now 31 years old, Hooper is the son of Michael and Lillian Hooper, with his father having played college football at San Diego State from 1984 through 1987 and his mother playing basketball during her high school years.

ADVERTISEMENT

That early exposure to the game played a key role in developing Hooper’s understanding of football, laying the foundation for his steady, professional approach and long-standing career as a reliable tight end at the highest level.

They are the parents of three children, including two sons, Austin and Justin, and one daughter, Alexis. Like Austin, their younger son Justin is also an accomplished athlete, having played baseball at UCLA before being selected in the 14th round of the 2019 MLB First-Year Player Draft by the Kansas City Royals. His sister Alexis also followed an athletic path, playing college basketball at Reinhardt University, an NAIA program in Waleska, Georgia. Undoubtedly, the family’s strong athletic genes run deep.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Imago Austin Hooper with his mother and sister

Credits: The Austin Hooper Foundation

Beyond athletics, the Hooper family has long emphasized giving back to the community. According to her LinkedIn profile, Lillian Hooper has served as the Executive Director of the Austin Hooper Foundation since June 2020. The foundation was established by Austin Hooper with a vision of giving back, a mission strongly supported by his parents. Lillian has explained that Austin’s commitment to charity began at home.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The background on how he really got involved is that, growing up, our family strongly believed in charity,” she said in Inside the Shield with Pro-Football Moms in 2022.

Where did Lillian Hooper and Michael Hooper meet?

ADVERTISEMENT

Currently, no publicly available information clearly states how or where Lillian Hooper and Michael Hooper met.

Lillian and Michael Hooper have been a steady support system for Austin throughout his football journey. They backed him with guidance, structure, and encouragement as he moved from youth sports to high school, college, and eventually the NFL. Even if the details stay private, their role comes through clearly.

ADVERTISEMENT

What ethnicity are Austin Hooper’s parents?

Public records do not particularize the ethnicity of Austin Hooper’s parents, Lillian and Michael Hooper, individually. However, Hooper is known to have a mixed ethnic background that includes African American, Mexican, Irish, Native American, and Belgian heritage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inside Austin Hooper’s relationship with his parents

During the same interview, when asked what Austin would say if he had to describe his mother in one sentence without her in the room, she responded, “I think he would say I’m very supportive—because I’m always there for him. He knows he can call me, and I’ll do whatever it takes to help. I try to take the pressure off of him.”

She recalled the emotional moment she and her husband, Michael, experienced when Austin was accepted to Stanford, which included head coach David Shaw pulling them aside and informing them about Hooper’s selection.

She and Michael have always been deeply supportive parents, sharing a strong connection with their children that has remained constant throughout Austin’s journey. Austin Hooper’s path to the NFL has a great deal to do with the foundation he built at home. With Michael’s football background and Lillian’s unwavering support, Austin didn’t just chase a roster spot—he developed habits that helped him stick.