Who Are Caedan Wallace’s Parents? Everything You Need to Know About NFL Guard’s Father Charles II and Mom Paryn Wallace

In his second season with the New England Patriots, the NFL guard Caedan Wallace is all set to make his first-ever Super Bowl appearance. The ongoing season saw him perform a shift from tackle to guard, a transition that introduced him to notable challenges. While he showed commendable results despite the issues, curiosity around his rise as a professional and his personal life has grown. Shedding light on the matter, here’s everything to know about the New Jersey native’s family, his parents’ role in his growth, and more.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

Who are Caedan Wallace’s parents?

Caedan Wallace was born in Robbinsville Township, New Jersey, to Charles A. Wallace II and Dr. Paryn A. Wallace, Ed.D., in the year 2000. His father, Charles Wallace, played college football at The Citadel from 1986 to 1989. He has also worked in human services and ministry-oriented work.

Dr. Paryn A. Wallace serves as Associate Director of Science Outreach at Princeton University. Her role includes designing and leading STEM engagement programs targeting underserved youth. She also partners with local schools and organizations to expand access to science and engineering experiences. She previously held leadership roles in diversity and student support at major academic institutions and has published work on retention and equity in higher education. Her career highlights include organizing large STEM festivals and coordinating outreach for middle and high school students across New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania.

ADVERTISEMENT

Caedan’s family also includes two brothers, Charles and Carson Wallace. His older brother Charles is also associated with the sport, as he played college football at Delaware State from 2014 to 2017.

How did Charles II and Paryn Wallace meet?

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

There is no formal interview detailing the exact moment they met. However, family patterns point to shared service and education spaces as the base of Charles II and Paryn Wallace’s relationship. Both of his parents’ careers are centered on community engagement, education, and faith-driven service. This partnership became visible through years of joint outreach work, which eventually extended to their son, Caedan Wallace, who clearly mentioned how giving back has always been a family business.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heading Home (@headinghomeinc) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

“Me and my dad have been doing work in the community and been working as a pair with Heading Home for a while now, so we thought it would be a good idea to reach out there and try to help as much as we could,” he told Patriots.com back in 2025.

What ethnicity are Caedan Wallace’s parents?

Caedan Wallace’s parents, Charles A. Wallace II and Dr. Paryn A. Wallace, are African American. Their background is reflected in both their careers and the communities they serve. Charles Wallace studied at The Citadel and has spent years working in ministry and hands-on community programs. This focuses on direct support for families in need. Dr. Paryn Wallace, on the other hand, works in STEM education and outreach.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m sure there’s a reason I enjoy giving back so much; it could be religion-based, but I’ve just grown up with it,” Wallace said. “It’s ingrained in my family. My grandma gave back a lot when she was still around, and it’s really all I’ve known my entire life. She would go around helping people, and I’m sure my dad got that from her, so it just makes sense that I was impacted the same way. It’s just been ingrained in my family—giving back.”

Her role had a notable impact on students from diverse ethnic backgrounds, as she created opportunities for Black and underserved students through school partnerships and youth programs. These practices were also reflected in Caedan’s focus on giving back through initiatives like Caedan Cares.

ADVERTISEMENT

Caedan Wallace’s relationship with his parents

Caedan Wallace’s relationship with his parents is defined not only by their firm bond but also by shared commitment and hands-on support that goes far beyond what a typical family shares. The NFL guard grew up witnessing regular practices of service and giving back. “Growing up in a family where philanthropy was a way of life, Wallace has shown a willingness to put others ahead of himself,” Patriots.com reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

His second season with the Patriots not only featured commendable growth but also included an instance where he and his father helped a single mother and her two children move into a new apartment through Heading Home’s Up & Out Move effort. Wallace said the experience was “super rewarding… especially at this time of year,” adding that supporting people in need is central to his family’s values.

With this approach, the 25-year-old continues on his journey of becoming a recognized NFL guard, along with helping the community by extending the efforts initiated by his parents.