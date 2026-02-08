Who Are Garrett Bradbury’s Parents? Everything To Know About Tim Bradbury And Shelly Bradbury

Who knew Garrett Bradbury’s life would be such a rollercoaster ride? From Charlotte to Minnesota, from rusher to offensive lineman, change has always been the driving factor in his career. Currently signed with the New England Patriots, Bradbury is headed to his first-ever Super Bowl. It certainly wouldn’t have been possible without his family’s support.

Who is Garrett Bradbury’s father?

Tim Bradbury is Garrett Bradbury’s father. He was a college football player at Eastern Washington and Montana State. Tim is married to Shelly Bradbury. Similar to his son, Tim is also a massive football fanatic. His influence on Garrett to become a football player is unreal. Tim knew that his son was going to be a center. So when it finally happened, Tim was not at all surprised.

“I always knew he’d be … an offensive lineman. He has that mentality,” Tim said. “When the helmet’s not on, he’s a student of the game. But you put the helmet on, he can be a little ornery and get after people. So I always thought he’d make a good offensive lineman.”

Who is Garrett Bradbury’s mother?

Shelly Bradbury is Garrett Bradbury’s mother. Like her husband, she has also been a positive influence on her son. She took care of everyone at their residence in Charlotte, North Carolina. However, there’s not much information on her.

What are Garrett Bradbury’s parents’ nationalities and ethnicities?

Garrett Bradbury’s parents, Tim and Shelly Bradbury, are residents of the United States of America. They are both white ethnics and are followers of Christianity. Garrett also follows Christianity and attended the Charlotte Christian School.

Inside Garrett Bradbury’s relationship with his parents

Similar to how Tim and Shelly Bradbury have been supportive of Garrett’s career, the center has been grateful for it. Even during his first day at the Minnesota Vikings, he took his father with him. When he took the mic, he did not forget to thank his parents for everything they have done for him.

“This is their day as much as it is mine,” said Garrett about his parents during his first press conference in Minnesota. “They’ve done everything for me my whole life, helped me get where I am, and there’s no one else I’d rather share it with than friends and family I was with last night, and obviously my dad being here today.”

With only a few days left for Super Bowl LX, the center will hope to return to Charlotte during the offseason with the Super Bowl ring on his finger. It will be the best gift he ever given his parents.