Who Are Hunter Henry’s Parents? Everything to Know About Mark Henry and Jenny Henry

Hunter Henry has been a steady pillar of the New England Patriots‘ offense that defied the odds to reach the Super Bowl after seven years. With 17 games under his name this season, the tight end has remained a dependable weapon for Drake Maye, recording 768 yards and 7 touchdowns in the regular season.

The 31-year-old was a second-round pick from the NFL Draft 2016. After the initial five seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, the Pats signed him in 2021. Now, as impressive as his career has been, let’s explore his life beyond football.

Who is Hunter Henry’s father, Mark Henry?

Hunter Henry’s father, Mark Henry, was a football player who represented the Arkansas Razorbacks in college football- a team his son also represented for three seasons from 2013 to 2015 before signing an NFL contract. He played from 1987 to 1991 as an offensive lineman. In fact, he was a two-time Southwest Conference lineman.

Despite his early accomplishments, Mark Henry didn’t opt to play in the NFL. Instead, he followed his faith to be a pastor of the Fellowship Bible Church in Little Rock.

Still, he instilled the football spirit in his three sons, Hunter, Hudson, and Hayden. The Henry family kept a deep-rooted link with the Arkansas Razorbacks, with Mark’s three sons representing the team in collegiate football.

Who is Hunter Henry’s Mother, Jenny Henry?

Jenny Coffman Henry is the mother of Hunter Henry, who describes herself as a wife, mother, mother-in-law, and lover of Jesus. She lives in Little Rock, Arkansas, with her husband. They have been married for about 35 years. She graduated from the University of Arkansas.

She played a pivotal role when Hunter was aspiring to be a football player. After the tight end was drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers in 2016, he appreciated his mother’s role in his life and career in a heartfelt interview.

“She is awesome, unbelievable, can’t put into words all the things she has done for me,” Hunter reflected.

“It’s hard to describe everything she has done for me, the many hours that she put in sports but also into my life, investing in me and making me the man I am today.”

What is Hunter Henry’s Parents’ Ethnicity And Nationality?

There are no reliable reports regarding Hunter Henry’s parents’ ethnicity. Both hail from Arkansas and are citizens of the United States of America.

Inside Hunter Henry’s Relationship With His Parents

Hunter Henry carries strong family values and a close connection with his parents, shaped by faith and football. The Pats player credits them for installing a competitive mentality from a young age.

Mark Henry, Hunter’s footballer-turned-pastor father, has always been his role model, with the tight end calling him a “beacon of light.” While he compromised his church time for football, he followed his father’s teaching throughout his football career.

A quick look at Jenny Henry’s Instagram offers a glimpse into a tight-knit relationship with their son and how much they cherish his success in the NFL. They continuously provide moral support to their son, attending the Patriots games, while cherishing moments with their grandchildren.