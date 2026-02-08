Who Are Marcus Bryant’s Parents? Everything You Need to Know About NFL OT’s Father Stefan Bryant and Mom Dena Bryant

Essentials Inside The Story Marcus Bryant prepares for the Super Bowl spotlight in his rookie year

His parents played a constant role in backing his journey

Bryant still look after the people who helped him get there

As the New England Patriots buckle up to fight the Seattle Seahawks, Drake Maye’s O-line has his back. Among them is a Missouri standout, Marcus Bryant, who’s ready to taste Super Bowl success in his rookie year. But before he takes the field at Santa Clara, fans would like to know all about the people who supported him from the get-go.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

Who are Marcus Bryant’s parents?

Marcus was born on June 22, 2002, to Stefan and Dena Bryant, according to famousbirthdays. The couple also has two more sons, including Marcel, who plays Division I basketball. The couple raised their children in Round Rock, Texas, with Marcus attending Cedar Ridge High School. Now, here’s a look at their individual lives.

In his bio on X, Stefan has described himself as an innovative educator and businessman. Belonging to the class of 2001, he’s an alumnus of Bethune-Cookman College, University of Central Florida, and Barry University (NUPE). It suggests that he spent his formative years in the country’s south-easternmost state. As for his mother, there’s no substantial information about her personal life, such as her birthplace or profession.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where did Stefan Bryant and Dena Bryant meet?

There’s no publicly available information on how Marcus Bryant’s parents first crossed each other’s paths.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

What ethnicity are Marcus Bryant’s parents?

Marcus Bryant’s parents are reportedly of African-American descent. In Round Rock, the African American population represents around 10% of the city’s population, which stands at over 124,000. According to Data USA, nearly half of the population is white (non-Hispanic), while the whole population predominantly follows Christianity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Marcus Bryant’s relationship with his parents

Marcus’ relationship with Stefan and Dena is one of trust and support. They have been supporting his football career since his high school days at Cedar Ridge, where he played as a tackle. His talent not only turned heads but earned him first-team all-district honors in 2018 and 2019. He later advanced his football career by joining the SMU Mustangs and the Missouri Tigers.

And even after all these years, his parents never forget to appreciate their son’s milestones. In July 2023, Bryant visited his high school to launch a scholarship fund for offensive linemen. Boulevard Collective shared the post on Instagram, featuring Bryant sitting with his family and coaches.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are so proud of Marcus for being a leader and giving back to his community!” the post’s caption reads.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boulevard Collective (@theboulevardnil) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

In March 2025, he reposted an update on X highlighting Bryant’s average 40-yard dash time at 4.73 seconds.

“Marcus you were streaking buddy,” he wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Overall, Stefan is a supportive father who frequently shares both Marcus and Marcel’s athletic achievements on social media. His contributions and encouragement must have been instrumental in Marcus’ rise from a Missouri graduate to an NFL player. We’re sure he’s super pumped for his son’s first Super Bowl appearance and many more to come.