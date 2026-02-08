Who Are Morgan Moses’s Parents? Meet Marion Graves and Morris Moses Jr

Morgan Moses anchors the New England Patriots today, but his resilience is a direct inheritance from Marion Graves and Morris Moses Jr. In Richmond, Virginia, his parents provided the rigid structure that saved his career before it began. They demanded academic accountability, forcing a pivot to military school when grades slipped, and modeled toughness through their own devastating health battles. Behind the NFL veteran stand a mother and a late father who refused to let talent excuse a lack of focus.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who are Morgan Moses’s parents?

Morgan is the son of Marion Graves and the late Morris Moses. His father passed away in April 2020. A Richmond, Virginia, native, Morgan went to Meadowbrook High School before attending the University of Virginia and eventually making his way to the NFL.

His parents were supportive, but they were firm. Moses was considered the nation’s top offensive lineman coming out of high school, and college programs lined up early. But his grades kept him from immediately qualifying for Virginia. A year at Fork Union Military Academy changed that. It brought discipline and focus—exactly what his parents had been trying to instill.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those lessons went beyond football. Marion and Morris emphasized education and giving back. Morgan took that to heart. He’s been involved with Virginia529, which promotes saving for college, and he launched the Morgan Moses Foundation, a.k.a. The Mo Foundation. Asked what Richmond could expect from him, Moses talked about his central mission. Education.

Imago Morris “Big Moe” Moses, Jr., Father of Morgan Moses

Credits: Mimms Funeral Home Obituary

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“Education is a major focus for him,” his agent said. “During the entire draft process from January through April, Morgan flew back and forth between Charlottesville for school and Atlanta for training. It’s very hard to get drafted, but no one can take a degree away from you. Morgan recognizes that and wants to pass that message along.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Details about Marion Graves’s professional life have never really been part of the public record, while his father was himself a former lineman in high school.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where did Marion Graves and Morris Moses Jr. meet?

There’s no credible public account of where or when Morgan’s parents met. Articles and profiles over the years haven’t touched on their courtship or early relationship. What is known is what they were as parents—supportive and present, every step of the way.

ADVERTISEMENT

What ethnicity are Morgan Moses’s parents?

Morgan’s family are Virginia natives, rooted in their local community. Public sources don’t reference any specific immigration background or ethnic heritage. Beyond that, Morgan Moses is African American. He holds a degree in African American Studies from the University of Virginia, and his father, Morris Moses Jr., was a proud alumnus of Virginia State University.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inside Morgan Moses’ relationship with his parents

A lot about Morgan Moses’s parents has stayed private. What hasn’t is their presence in his life. They were always there. Marion and Morris were in the stands at Scott Stadium in April when Morgan was honored as the 2010–11 recipient of the Bill Dudley Award. The award goes to the rookie Virginia football player who best represents excellence in all areas.

“I was blown away,” Morris Moses said. “Me and his mother looked at each other, and she had tears in her eyes. This was a kid that people counted out. Morgan caught a whole lot of flak because they said he didn’t belong at the University of Virginia. I never had any doubt he could make it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Morris Moses, a former lineman himself, went through his own battle while his son was starting college. After developing diabetic ulcers, his left leg was amputated below the knee in 2010, just as Morgan arrived in Virginia. His goal during rehab was simple: get strong enough to see his son play.

Imago Virginia tackle Morgan Moses poses for photos with his mother Marion Graves upon arriving for the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft

Credits: Joey Styles You

He did. Morris was there when Virginia opened the 2010 season against Richmond.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For him to be there, not only for the first home game but all of them, it was a big deal,” Morgan said. “I knew I could look in that one corner of the stadium, and he was going to be right there.”

The NFL brought its share of losses and injuries, but none of that compared to losing his father in 2020.

“It was the last stone, so to speak,” his mother said. “He said, ‘I think I’m out.’ I said to him, ‘You can’t do that if you’ve left something on that field you haven’t taken care of.’”

Playing without his father in the stands took something out of him. But Morgan kept going. And Marion stayed right beside him. Together, they continue to run the Morgan Moses Foundation, focused on motivating kids through education and providing tutoring for students who need it. It’s an extension of the same values Morgan grew up with.

Now, with another season ahead and bigger goals in sight, Moses is still chasing what he started years ago.