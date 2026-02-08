Who are Stefon Diggs’s Parents? All About NFL WR Late Father Aron Diggs and Mom Stephanie Diggs

With the New England Patriots entering the Super Bowl for the first time since 2019, to take on the Seattle Seahawks, veteran wide receiver Stefon Diggs has a golden opportunity to add the elusive Lombardi Trophy to his stellar resume. With a career that spans over 11 years, Diggs has recorded 942 receptions for 11,504 receiving yards and completed 74 touchdowns while receiving four Pro Bowl and two All-Pro nods.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As Diggs chases championship glory on football’s biggest stage, the journey back to his roots reveals the profound influence of the parents who shaped him into the star he is today. With that said, let’s look at who Stefon Diggs’s Parents are and how they shaped the veteran receiver’s life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who are Stefon Diggs’s parents?

Stefon Diggs’ parents are the late Aron Diggs and Stephanie Diggs. The couple had three children, with Stephon being the eldest. His younger brothers are Darez (born 1995) and Trevon (born 1998), who also played football. Darez was a cornerback for the University of Alabama at Birmingham but didn’t pursue it professionally; however, Trevon Diggs, also a defensive back, played in the NFL through the 2025 season, where he represented the Dallas Cowboys and then the Green Bay Packers before being released.

ADVERTISEMENT

His father, Aron, passed away in 2008 at age 39 because of congestive heart failure. After this tragic incident, Stefon took on a father-figure role for his younger siblings. His mother, Stephanie, famously worked multiple jobs to support the family.

Who is Aron Diggs?

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The veteran wideout’s father is Aron Diggs, and he was the reason he got into football. When Stefon Diggs was five years old, his father enrolled him in football and even coached him at the youth level. Aron Diggs also taught his children discipline by making them do 200 push-ups, sit-ups, and constant drills. He’d also taken his sons to the park after school and made them run bleachers and suicides. Unfortunately for Stefon Diggs, his father passed away in January 2008 at the age of 39. At the time of Aron’s death, Stefon was 14, Darez was 12, and Trevon was nine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who is Stephanie Diggs?

Stefon Diggs’ mother is Stephanie Diggs and is often referred to by fans and the media as “Mama Diggs”. Following the death of Stefon’s father, Aron Diggs, in 2008, Stephanie raised Stefon and his siblings as a single mother. To support her family, she worked for 30 years at Amtrak while simultaneously taking on part-time roles at retailers like Target and Toys “R” Us.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stephanie Diggs (@diggthis_) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

When asked about his mother, Stefon shared that he’s “always happy” to see her in an interview with the Duluth News Tribune. “I’m very close to my mother,” he shared. “That’s Superwoman. She did a great job raising me. My mom taught me so much. She taught me so much along the way as far as how to handle my business.”

ADVERTISEMENT

How did Stefon Diggs’ father die?

Sadly, Aron Diggs died of congestive heart failure in January 2008 at the age of 39. At the time of Aron’s death, Stefon was 14, Darez was 12, and Trevon was nine. Talking about his dad’s passing away, Stefon gets emotional.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We were hurt. We felt down. Because he was not only a father figure but also a cool friend who could provide valuable knowledge”, Diggs said.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is the ethnicity of Stefon Diggs’s parents?

Stefon Diggs’ parents, Aron and Stephanie Diggs, are African American. The Diggs family was raised in the greater Washington, D.C. area, specifically in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Inside Stefon Diggs’s relationship with his parents

Stefon Diggs has been vocal about the valuable contribution made by his parents and has always praised them in interviews. He credited his father for helping him become the person he is. His competitiveness and his love of football both came from his father, as Diggs wrote for the Players’ Tribune.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He was our first coach,” he wrote. “His health started declining, though, and it was hard to watch. He was always on that sideline coaching, no matter what.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stephanie Diggs (@diggthis_) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

In a heartwarming 2018 Christmas gesture, Stefon Diggs surprised his mother Stephanie with a new SUV. He shared the emotional moment on Twitter, capturing her reaction in a video alongside a touching caption: “You get 1 mom… here’s something for the lady that put up with all my craziness. Merry Christmas, everyone.”

With the Super Bowl next up, Steffon Diggs will hope to immortalize his family in footballing history by defeating the Seahawks, bringing home the Lombardi Trophy to New England.