Who Is Christian Barmore’s Girlfriend? Is Patriots Defensive Tackle Dating Anyone in 2025?

The New England Patriots have been one of the best teams in the 2025 season as they were crowned the 2025 AFC East champions after their win over the New York Jets. However, in this performance, defensive tackle Christian Barmore found himself in trouble as he had a heated incident with Jets rookie offensive tackle Armand Membou at the end of the first half.

As this incident put the spotlight on Barmore, let’s look at the Patriots star’s dating life.

Who is Christian Barmore’s girlfriend?

As of December 2025, there’s information about New England Patriots star Christian Barmore’s current partner. However, the defensive tackle was in a relationship with a woman named Solana in 2023. The couple also had a daughter together, but there’s no information about how that relationship ended.

