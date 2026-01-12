Who Is Drake Maye’s Brother Beau Maye? All About Patriots QB’s Brother Life, & Career

Essentials Inside The Story Everything to know about Drake Maye's brother who carved his own athletic path before transitioning into coaching

What stopped Drake's brother from pursuing a big league career?

Beau remains a key influence and support system for Patriots QB Drake Maye

Did you know the New England Patriots quarterback has an elite athletic bloodline? While Drake is the youngest, his third-oldest brother, Beau Maye, played college basketball. At 6’8″, he is the tallest of the Maye siblings, choosing basketball as his career.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Take a look at Beau Maye’s career, family, and life journey:

ADVERTISEMENT

Who Is Drake Maye’s Brother Beau Maye?

Born on June 11, 2001, Beau Maye is the third sibling of the Maye family and is currently 24 years old. He has two older brothers, Luke and Cole, alongside the youngest, Drake Maye. Taking inspiration from his elder brother Luke, who played for the University of North Carolina (UNC), he joined the college basketball team in September 2022.

However, he is no longer an active basketball player, having decided to switch to coaching. Joining the Hough High boys’ basketball team as a new coach last year, he made history as one of the youngest coaches in North Carolina.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beau Maye Early Life and Family Background

Based in North Carolina, Beau Maye grew up in Cornelius with his three brothers. Given his family’s athletic history, he developed a competitive nature from childhood. He went to William A. Hough High School, where he excelled in different sports, particularly basketball. Due to his athletic prowess, he became the basketball captain of his school. Even though he was a gifted player with a lanky stature, he endured injury setbacks throughout his early days on the court.

The 24-year-old was born to Mark Maye and Aimee Maye. His father was a distinguished quarterback for the University of North Carolina in the mid-1980s and even had a brief stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL. Likewise, his mother, Aimee, was also a prominent basketball player, representing West Charlotte High School and Mecklenburg County Girls in the late 1980s.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Carrying the family legacy, Luke Maye, the eldest of the Maye siblings, took up basketball. He was the standout name of the North Carolina Tar Heels, UNC’s college basketball team, where he spent four years, winning a national championship in 2017. The second-oldest sibling, Cole, however, didn’t play basketball or football. Away from North Carolina, he played baseball for the University of Florida. He also won the NCAA championship in 2017. Drake Maye, his younger brother, represented UNC football and is now one of the most impactful players of the New England Patriots, taking them to the postseason.

Beau Maye Career History

Beau Maye embarked on his basketball journey from William A. Hough High School. His constant knee injuries hampered his progress. During his playing career, he had undergone nine knee surgeries, and he was only in his early 20s. Following school, he played for UNC, but the knee injuries were career obstacles for him. Now, he works as a coach at Hough High School.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beau Maye’s Basketball Career

While Beau Maye was an established college basketball player, he didn’t make it to the NBA. But had he been injury-free, he could have made it to the big leagues like Drake Maye.

When he played for high school in 2019-20, he registered almost 15 PPG along with 8 rebounds. When he was leading the school team, his PPG went up to 16. He donned the college basketball jersey for the University of North Carolina in 2022-23, which happened to be his final year as a basketball player before stepping into coaching.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beau Maye’s Contract Details, Salary, and Earnings

Beyond his high school and college careers, Beau Maye never played professional basketball. Unlike his star quarterback younger brother, Drake Maye, Beau Maye doesn’t have a professional contract or salary. However, his name was included in the 2025 NBA Draft, but he went undrafted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beau Maye Relationship With His Brother Drake Maye

Beau and Drake Maye are only a year apart. While they are siblings, the Patriots quarterback described him as one of the “best friends, playing a crucial role in his development as an athlete. The competitiveness and dedication of his brothers as athletes helped him build a strong character.

Besides growing up together, Beau and Drake attended the University of North Carolina at the same time. Driven by family legacy, his brothers would attend his UNC games, including Beau. After becoming a professional with the New England Patriots, Beau still attends the Pats games to cheer on his brother from the stands.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beau Maye Social Media Handle

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beau Maye (@beau_maye) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

beau_maye (Instagram)