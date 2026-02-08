Who Is Eliot Wolf’s Wife? Everything You Need to Know About Regan

Regan Wolf may not have a role in the NFL landscape, but her name keeps popping up whenever there is talk of how Patriots executive Eliot Wolf reached this moment. Eliot and his wife, Regan Pozniak, were building their family during his climb through NFL front offices, and the couple now shares three daughters, growing together as his career evolved through Green Bay, Cleveland, and New England.

The executive vice president of player personnel and the de facto general manager of the Patriots, Wolf operates at the center of the NFL’s toughest decisions. With so much responsibility on his shoulders, Wolf has still built a strong home life with Regan through her unwavering support amid the NFL’s nonstop churn. Regan’s presence is mostly felt in the background as the family anchor behind the constant moves, long seasons, and career pivots that come with the job.

Who is Eliot Wolf’s wife, Regan?

Eliot Wolf is married to Regan Wolf. While Wolf’s work is highly visible during drafts, roster building, and front-office decision-making, his wife, Regan, has kept a comparatively low profile, with only limited personal details available on the internet.

That privacy is also part of what makes interest understandable, as fans see Wolf’s name connected to drafts, roster construction, and franchise direction, then naturally wonder about the person sharing the everyday moments behind the scenes.

What is Regan’s profession?

At present, there are no reliable sources that provide details about Regan’s professional life. Despite increased public interest, information about her personal or professional life remains limited. Neither Eliot Wolf nor Regan has spoken publicly about her profession, choosing instead to keep their lives largely out of the public eye.

How did Regan and Eliot Wolf meet?

Regan Wolf, formerly known as Regan Pozniak, married Eliot Wolf in Springfield, Missouri, on June 27, 2015, according to reports.

Despite people’s intrigue to uncover their full story, the couple has intentionally kept their relationship private. At present, there are no details available about the early stages of their dating history that led to their marriage. However, a picture posted on Regan’s Facebook account indicates they were together by 2014.

Do Regan and Eliot Wolf have children?

Eliot Wolf and his wife, Regan, are parents to three daughters—Daisy, Liza, and Sylvia. Even with the grind of an NFL front-office career, they’ve made it a priority to raise their kids away from the spotlight, despite the moves and adjustments that come with Wolf’s job, taking the family from city to city.

Eliot Wolf’s NFL journey began with the Green Bay Packers in 2004, when he joined the Packers as a pro personnel assistant. Over the next 14 years, he worked his way up steadily, earning a series of bigger responsibilities along the way, including being the assistant director of pro personnel, assistant director of player personnel, director of pro personnel, and director of football operations.

After leaving the Packers, Wolf spent two seasons with the Cleveland Browns as the assistant general manager. He later joined the New England Patriots as a consultant from 2020 to 2021 and then moved into a more prominent role in 2022 as director of scouting. By 2024, he had stepped into his current position as executive vice president of player personnel and the team’s de facto general manager, placing him at the center of the Patriots’ roster-building decisions.

What are Regan’s social media handles?

As per the available information, Regan maintains accounts on social media platforms, including Instagram and Facebook. While her Instagram account, @reganwolf, is available, she has chosen to keep it private.

On Facebook, she has a profile under the name Regan Wolf, though she does not appear to be an avid user, with the last post dating back to May 2023. The profile features several photos of her and Eliot Wolf together, offering occasional glimpses into their personal lives.

On both platforms, the display picture shows Regan in a white wedding gown alongside Eliot, suggesting it’s from their wedding day.

Considering the nature of social media, it’s also worth noting that the profiles mentioned could be completely inactive, and there’s always a chance she uses different accounts now (or has stepped away from social media altogether).