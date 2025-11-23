Who is Mack Hollins’ Girlfriend Jennifer Lamorna? All About NFL WR’s Long-Time Partner

The New England Patriots are off to a great start with seven consecutive wins and a winning percentage of 0.800. Their wide receiver, Mack Hollins, is one player who has been shining through his performances. He has completed 26 receptions for 323 yards and two touchdowns, with the longest gain ranging to 54 yards. Hollins is having a good spell on the field, perhaps boosted by the immense support he gets from his girlfriend, Jennifer Lamorna. She is often seen in the stands supporting him when the Patriots are playing, so let’s dive into the details.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Who is Mack Hollins’ girlfriend, Jennifer Lamorna?

Despite being in a long-term relationship with Mack Hollins, details of Jennifer Lamorna’s background haven’t been publicized, including her date of birth, place of birth or education.

ADVERTISEMENT

How did Mack Hollins and Jennifer Lamorna meet?

Mack Hollins has been in a relationship with Jennifer Lamorna since 2020. They’ve been going strong for five years, yet the couple is yet to reveal the details of their first meeting. That said, Jennifer has been spotted with the wide receiver and his family on multiple occasions, at the football field and at pre-game gatherings.

One of those appearances occurred last year when Jennifer was seen at a pregame gathering with the Buffalo Bills partners in September 2024. After the gathering, she went to the Highmark Stadium to support Collins, who was with the Bills at the time. In 2023, they also visited a restaurant in Cannes, France, and Jennifer posted the pictures to her Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

What does Jennifer Lamorna do for a living?

Jennifer Lamorna founded the fashion label Untailored Society – her commitment to creating something that combines contemporary trends with environmentally sustainable practices. Upcycled designs, versatile staples, and vintage pieces are the hallmarks of the Untailored Society.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Apart from her fashion career, she has been extensively involved in discussions and events related to the NFL and mental health advocacy. She is involved with an organization called Ghost Pepper Co. Jennifer has also been a part of events related to professional development and active participation in speaking engagements.

What are Jennifer Lamorna’s social media handles?

Jennifer Lamorna has an active presence on social media. She has an Instagram and a Threads account, though her Threads profile is set to private. But on her main Instagram page, she boasts over 3,000 followers, along with 475 posts. Jennifer follows 2,733 accounts, including that of her boyfriend, Mack Hollins.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lamorna (@jenniferlamorna) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Collins and Jennifer’s relationship remains strong, and they frequently post pictures of each other on social media. Be it Mack’s football career or Jennifer’s entrepreneurial ventures, the couple constantly supports each other, helping each other achieve personal and professional success.