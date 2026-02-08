Who Is the New England Patriots Mascot? Full History, Role, Salary & More About Pat Patriot

Essentials Inside The Story As the Patriots head back to the Super Bowl, a familiar figure steals the spotlight tonight

Born from the team's original identity, the mascot represents far more than a costume

From secret auditions to Super Bowl moments, there's more behind the mask than fans realize

The New England Patriots are all set to play against the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl on Sunday. Fans are excited for the big game, and one figure who always brings fun and energy for Patriots’ fans is Pat Patriot, the team’s official mascot. Pat Patriot is more than just a costume. He embodies the team’s history, spirit, and pride. He also entertains fans, pumps up the crowd, and celebrates the Patriots on football’s biggest stage.

Who is the New England Patriots’ mascot?

Pat Patriot is the official mascot of the New England Patriots. He is based on the team’s first logo, a soldier from the American Revolutionary War wearing a uniform and a tricorn hat. Pat stands for courage, determination, and the team’s fighting spirit.

Imago Pat Patriots (credit: X)

The Patriots’ mascot is seen not only at games but also at community events, schools, and hospitals. He takes photos, signs autographs, and makes fans of all ages happy, helping the team connect with fans.

Why was Pat Patriot chosen, and what does he mean?

Pat Patriot was chosen primarily because he represents the team’s history. When the team was called the Boston Patriots, they wanted a mascot that reflected the Revolutionary War and the history of the region.

Pat Patriot represents strength, pride, and teamwork. Like the soldiers, he reflects fighting spirit and determination. Over the years, he has appeared at Super Bowls, special events, and celebrations, becoming a symbol of the Patriots.

When did Pat Patriot become the Patriots’ mascot?

Pat Patriot was created in 1960 by cartoonist Phil Bissell for the team’s game programs. Soon after, he became the official team logo and appeared on helmets from 1961 to 1992.

In the 1990s, the Patriots made a live version of Pat Patriot for games and events. He first appeared at the 1995 Pro Bowl. Today, the live mascot looks like the original logo but wears the team’s uniform. Pat has been to ten of the team’s twelve Super Bowls, making him one of the most recognized figures in Patriots history.

How much does Pat Patriot make?

Pat Patriot’s exact salary is private, but it is estimated that he earns around $65,000 per year. Most NFL mascots earn between $50,000 and $60,000. The salary reflects the hard work of entertaining fans, appearing at events, and representing the team.

Who is inside the Pat Patriot costume?

The person inside the costume is kept secret. The mascot job takes energy, skill, and dedication. Mascots practice a lot to perform safely, do stunts, dance, and interact with fans.

How is the Patriots’ mascot chosen?

Selecting the mascot is a private process. Candidates are picked for their athletic ability, fun personality, and performance skills. The candidates go through auditions and training to make sure they can represent the team well while staying anonymous in front of the world.

Pat Patriot is more than a mascot. He embodies the Patriots’ history, spirit, and connection with fans. From Super Bowls to local events, he keeps the team’s legacy alive and reminds everyone why the Patriots are one of the most famous and loved teams in the NFL.