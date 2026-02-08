Who’s Richer: Cardi B or Stefon Diggs? Breaking Down Their Net Worth, Earnings & Assets in 2026

The New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs got a real-life highlight in November 2025 when he and Cardi B welcomed a baby boy right in the middle of the NFL grind. Now, with the couple leaning into parenthood, the money question arises as fans look at what Diggs and Cardi B could be worth in 2026.

What is Stefon Diggs’ net worth in 2026?

Stefon Diggs is still stacking wins on and off the field, and the money talk keeps getting louder heading into 2026. Celebrity Net Worth lists the Patriots’ wide receiver at around 60 million dollars, which fits the resume of an eleven-season veteran who has stayed in the spotlight.

He has also played with the Minnesota Vikings, the Buffalo Bills, and the Houston Texans before landing his latest payday in New England. Diggs then signed a deal worth 63.5 million dollars with the Patriots.

What is Cardi B’s net worth in 2026?

Cardi B is a massive name well beyond music, and in 2026, her net worth is often put in the nine-figure range, with some placing her around 100 million dollars. She is widely known as an American rapper and has also built a public profile through entertainment and business ventures.

Her name started gaining attention in NFL circles in 2024 after rumors linked her to Stefon Diggs. The buzz grew over time, and by 2025, the relationship was out in the open.

How does Stefon Diggs earn his wealth? NFL contracts, bonuses, and sponsorships

Stefon Diggs is not just catching passes in New England; he is cashing checks that explain exactly how his wealth keeps climbing. He signed a three-year, $63.5 million deal with the Patriots, including $22.6 million guaranteed. For the 2026 season, Diggs is set to earn a $20.6 million base salary along with a $200,000 workout bonus.

On top of his contract, Diggs brings in significant income through endorsements and sponsorships. He has partnered with major brands such as Activision Blizzard, Beats Electronics, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Electronic Arts, IBM, Mars, Marvel Entertainment, Nike, Old Spice, Panini, Procter & Gamble, Unilever, and Verizon Communications (as per Forbes).

How does Cardi B make her money? Exploring music, endorsements, and business ventures

Cardi B makes her money the superstar way, turning every lane into a payday and keeping her brand bigger than the moment. The foundation of her wealth is music, including streaming and sales, as well as publishing and songwriting royalties, valued at about $70 million and expected to grow over time. She also earns large appearance fees for performances and major event appearances.

Another major lane is endorsements and collaborations, having worked with brands such as MAC Cosmetics, Gypsy Sport, Reebok, Fashion Nova, and Pepsi, among others.

Add in her massive social media influence and sponsored posts, and it’s easy to see why her name stays in net-worth conversations year after year.

What are Cardi B’s biggest assets and investments?

On the business side, Cardi teamed with Starco Brands on Whipshots, the vodka-infused whipped cream product that launched with her attached as the face and partner. Then in 2025, she linked with Revolve Group on an exclusive multi-category joint venture that was widely reported as her first owned apparel and beauty brand move.

In December 2019, she and her former partner bought a mansion in Buckhead, a suburb of Atlanta, Georgia. It was listed at $5.79 million, but they purchased it for $5.5 million.

She launched the series Cardi Tries on Facebook Messenger in December 2020, serving as an executive producer. The show ran for three seasons and ended in April 2023.

What properties and luxury assets does Stefon Diggs own?

As reported, Stefon Diggs owns a home in Maryland that he invested significant time and money into transforming into a personalized “dream home,” working with interior designers, collecting art, and even purchasing a $30,000 couch. However, there are no available sources that provide detailed information about the property or other homes he may own.

Who’s richer in 2026 – Cardi B or Stefon Diggs?

In 2026, Cardi B is the clear financial leader in her relationship with Stefon Diggs, with widely cited net worth estimates placing her roughly $40 million ahead of the NFL star. This means it isn’t just a celebrity fling but a modern power-couple dynamic.