Will Campbell Announces Relationship Update With Chiefs QB’s Sister

The New England Patriots offensive tackle Will Campbell and his girlfriend, Ashlynn Nussmeier, have been together since their college days at Louisiana State University. The couple first went official on Instagram in 2024 and have since continued sharing parts of their journey with fans. Recently, the two have taken their relationship to another level, with Campbell sharing a personal milestone with his fans.

“ME & YOU FOREVER !!!” Ashlynn Nussmeier officially announced her engagement to Will Campbell on social media, with Campbell later resharing the special moment on his story.

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The story showed the couple posing for a selfie, with Ashlynn smiling in the foreground while Campbell stood right behind her. Dressed in a pink floral off-the-shoulder outfit, she proudly showed off her engagement ring.

Imago Credit: Instagram/ Will Campbell

Campbell and Nussmeier went public on Instagram in September 2024 after Nussmeier shared a series of pictures of with him, captioned “so back.” The following month, Campbell posted Nussmeier on his own Instagram for the first time, including a photo of the couple together at a football stadium.

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While Nussmeier is now engaged to an NFL player, football has always been a major part of her life. She is the daughter of former quarterback Doug Nussmeier and Christi Hebert. Her father was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in 1994, played in the league until 1999, and later became a football coach in the NFL and CFL. Her older brother, Garrett Nussmeier, also plays football and is currently a quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs.

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Campbell has previously shared how Nussmeier’s football background has helped strengthen their relationship.

“She’s amazing,” Campbell said during an interview with Us Weekly in April 2025. “She has a football background, so she knows what it takes, the sacrifices that have to be made. If she weren’t as good with that stuff, I’m sure it would be a lot more difficult. But she’s a rock star.”

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Since Campbell began his NFL career after being selected by the New England Patriots in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, Nussmeier has remained one of his biggest supporters.

As the couple celebrates their engagement with fans, Garrett Nussmeier also joined in by congratulating the pair on the special milestone.

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Garrett Nussmeier congratulates Will Campbell and Ashlynn Nussmeier

After the engagement reveal, fans quickly noticed an Instagram story shared by Garrett Nussmeier. Posting a photo of the couple, he congratulated them while referring to Will Campbell as his “brother-in-law.”

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“Congrats, sister @ashlynn.nussmeier, I love you!” Garrett Nussmeier captioned the story.

Imago Credit: Instagram/ Garrett Nussmeier

Interestingly, Garrett and Campbell have always shared a strong bond and have publicly shown appreciation for each other. After Campbell was drafted by the Patriots in April 2025, Garrett congratulated him during a video call, and Campbell referred to him as his “brother-in-law.”

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“Congratulations, brother,” Garrett said, per People. “I’m so proud of you. They got a franchise player; they got a Hall of Famer. Go prove that s— every day. So proud of you, brother.”

It is not only about their bond. Garrett was the quarterback for the LSU Tigers and shared the field with Campbell for three seasons between 2022 and 2025 before Campbell declared for the 2025 NFL Draft.

“That’s my quarterback, my girlfriend’s brother,” Campbell said after the call. “That’s a guy that I’m going to do everything I can to protect him. I did that, and he’s the best quarterback in the country. Next year, I’m going to be talking to him in there.”

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Campbell played a key role in protecting LSU starting quarterback Garrett Nussmeier during the 2024 season, when Garrett threw for 4,052 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions as a junior.

One year after Campbell was drafted, Garrett was selected by the Chiefs in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Even though they are no longer teammates, they have maintained a close relationship, and now that things are official between Campbell and Ashlynn, they are family, too.