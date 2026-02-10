Will Campbell Gets Sharp Message on Arm Length Criticism After Patriots Rookie’s Drastic Decision

Essentials Inside The Story A Super Bowl breakdown put a rookie tackle under the harshest spotlight

Multiple NFL voices debate over measurables, technique, and patience

Silence after the loss only deepened the intrigue for Will Campbell

The New England Patriots failed to protect Drake Maye during their 29-13 Super Bowl LX loss to the Seattle Seahawks, and the breakdown up front became impossible to ignore. Many blamed rookie left tackle Will Campbell, who allowed 14 pressures, the most by any individual during the 2025 season. Still, as the noise grew louder, one veteran voice stepped in with a clear message of support.

New York Giants star Jermaine Eluemunor pushed back on the narrative that has followed Campbell since draft season.

“Honestly the whole ‘Arm Length’ convo is so stupid,” the Patriots tackle wrote on X. “Is it nice to have long arms at tackle? sure, but in order to succeed at tackle in the NFL you need a find your set.”

That take came as many continued to harp on Campbell’s 32 5/8-inch arm length. Even former Los Angeles Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers nose tackle Breiden Fehoko leaned into the concern and explained why scouts fixated on that measurement.

“This is why they drilled Will Campbell about his arm length as a tackle. The NFL will expose deficiencies in players, and if you can’t keep guys off of you as an OL, they will expose you.”

Still, Eluemunor doubled down and explained that growth at tackle rarely happens overnight.

“When I first became a starter I tried to mimic all the great one’s sets and copy them. It wasn’t until I got to the Giants that I finally found what worked for me and had success with it. It takes time and Will Campbell is a Rookie who has a very, very bright future. Y’all need to chill on all the other BS,” he said, urging Pats Nation to ease up.

In fact, Eluemunor’s own path backs up that patience. After bouncing around earlier in his career, he put together a strong 2025 season in Foxborough. The 6-foot-4, 338-lbs player brought size and edge to a line that has long frustrated fans, allowing just 19 pressures in 15 games per Pro Football Focus while lining up all over the formation.

Because of that, Eluemunor believes Campbell can follow a similar arc. He was not alone either, as Justin Pugh echoed the sentiment. The former Giant and Cardinal, who played 11 years with 32-inch arms, wrote that arm length might “slightly” affect Campbell but stressed the bigger issue is that the rookie is “still learning.”

Meanwhile, Terron Armstead offered a more technical critique. The former Saint and Dolphin pointed to footwork as the real problem.

“His feet are constantly moving backwards before contact on 90% of these reps!” he said. “Damn near impossible to anchor against power if your feet are not in the ground!!!”

Despite the vocal support from his peers, the weight of the moment appeared to get to Campbell, who made a drastic decision in the immediate aftermath of the Super Bowl.

Will Campbell declined to talk to the media after Super Bowl LX

After a painful night in Santa Clara, silence became the loudest statement from Will Campbell. According to the Boston Globe’s Ben Volin, the offensive tackle declined several chances to speak with reporters and exited the New England Patriots locker room without a word.

After a game that placed him at the center of post-game chatter, Campbell chose not to explain or defend himself, leaving the scene quietly as the fallout began. However, that silence could bring trouble from the league office.

Under the NFL’s media rules, locker rooms must be open and players are required to speak. Historically, the league has not been lenient with no-shows. Seahawks fans remember it well, as Marshawn Lynch drew repeated fines, some climbing to $50,000, for skipping media sessions in 2014.

Meanwhile, Campbell’s numbers only fueled the scrutiny.

Over the Patriots’ four-game playoff run, Campbell surrendered 29 total pressures and was charged with four of the 21 sacks Drake Maye absorbed, per Pro Football Focus. Then, on the Super Bowl stage, the Seahawks repeatedly caved in the left side of the pocket. As a result, Maye rushed throws, took unnecessary hits, and bailed on plays before they could breathe, putting them on edge as the offense unraveled.

Still, context matters here. Campbell went fourth overall in the 2025 draft and arrived in Foxborough as the long-term shield for the franchise quarterback, which made the collapse feel jarring.

Still, his story is far from finished. Campbell now heads into a full offseason with time to address the late-season struggles. While the Patriots may explore tackle depth this spring, all signs suggest they are not ready to move on from Campbell as the blindside anchor after one year.