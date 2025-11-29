Wishes Pour In From Stefon Diggs as Will Campbell Breaks Silence After Patriots LT’s Unfortunate Injury

Essentials Inside The Story Campbell’s vow to protect QB tested after injury setback

His “BRB” post sparks leaguewide support and teammate reactions

Diggs’ mentorship and team chemistry fuel optimism for Campbell’s return

Ever since left tackle Will Campbell pledged to “die” protecting his quarterback, he’s backed up every time, coming quite close, sacrificing his ankle. And now he’s set to miss at least four weeks with that injury. Campbell’s social media post with a “be right back” attitude even compelled Stefon Diggs to jump in with prayers.

Recently, the 21-year-old LT posted on his official Instagram, hinting his return is near with the caption “BRB.” To this, wideout Stefon Diggs poured in his prayers in the comment section with “Andale”, a Spanish word that loosely translates to “come on” or “let’s go”.

Diggs himself knows the pain all too well. He went through a similar ACL injury last October with the Texans. So when Campbell went down, Diggs didn’t just send prayers; he dropped some veteran advice, too. The concern in his voice was clear.

“I hope he’s back,” Diggs said. “I hope it’s not as bad as we think. Just stay poised. Obviously, you’re going to go through it. I felt sorry for myself for months at a time. Did a lot of crying about it…The only thing that saved me was the grind.”

The WR-LT duo already has a solid bond in the locker room, showing up together at multiple pressers and building that chemistry all season long. So it came as no surprise when Diggs was one of the first people to hype Campbell and root for his comeback.

Even though Campbell’s been placed on IR, fans and teammates haven’t stopped flooding him with love and prayers.

Will Campbell receives support as he works towards a return

As soon as Campbell posted about his return, teammates across the depth chart jumped in with support.

QB3 for the Patriots, Tommy DeVito kept it short but heartfelt, hoping for a quick return.

“See u soon 🫶🏼,” he wrote.

Players around the league also sent their well-wishes, including star defenders.

“Speedy recovery!” Steelers‘ Patrick Queen wrote.

Queen’s message was simple and direct, offering encouragement from one professional to another. Even media personalities and insiders chimed in with their own uplifting messages.

“The comeback will be epic brother!!!🙌🙏,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz wrote,

Schultz expressed full confidence in Campbell’s return. While his message echoed what fans wanted to hear, some reactions leaned into humor. Messages also came in from fantasy football voices.

“You can have my leg I don’t need it,” Brandon Carney, aka BenchwarmerBran, said.

This playful exaggeration highlighted how strongly they’re pulling for Campbell’s return. Fans from social media also offered their own creative messages.

“will “be back” campbell,” one fan wrote, hyping up his return to the field.

Ideally, Campbell is expected to return before the playoffs, so he should not be missing much action. With key players like Drake Maye and Diggs rooting for him, his return isn’t just expected; it’ll be one of the most anticipated returns in the locker room.