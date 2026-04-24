“I Take Accountability For My Actions”: Mike Vrabel Issues Statement Amid Ongoing Dianna Russini Controversy

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel has finally addressed the media regarding the leaked questionable pictures with former The Athletic correspondent Dianna Russini. The two were pictured together at the Ambiente resort in Sedona, Arizona, before the NFL annual meeting in Phoenix. Since then, both individuals have faced heavy scrutiny, and now, Vrabel has issued a statement addressing his involvement in the incident.

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“I take accountability for my actions and the actions that cause the distraction to the people that I care most about. My family, this football team, the organization, and our fans—my previous actions don’t meet the standard that I hold myself to,” Mike Vrabel said, per Yahoo Sports. “And what I believe is best for the two most important things in my life, my family and this football team, is for us to take the necessary steps to work together and to give them the best version of me, and that’s what we’re going to do, and that’s going to start.”

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This admission from Mike Vrabel came after the Patriots confirmed that the head coach won’t be part of the third day of the NFL Draft on Saturday, as he will be “seeking counseling, starting this weekend.”

He also revealed he will be in contact with the Patriots, but Executive Vice President of Player Personnel Eliot Wolf and Vice President of Player Personnel Ryan Cowden will lead the draft room.

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The New York Post published photos that appeared to show the coach embracing and holding hands with former Athletic reporter Dianna Russini in Arizona on April 7. Since then, Russini has resigned from her role as a correspondent with The Athletic.

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“I have covered the NFL with professionalism and dedication throughout my career, and I stand behind every story I have ever published,” Russini’s resignation said. “When the Page Six item first appeared, The Athletic supported me unequivocally, expressed confidence in my work, and showed pride in my journalism. For that, I am grateful. In the days that followed, unfortunately, commentators in various media have engaged in self-feeding speculation that is simply unmoored from the facts.”

While the photos released on April 7 have created a major controversy that has since shaken up the NFL world, another report revealing more pictures involving Mike Vrabel and Dianna Rusini was leaked in a recent article by Page Six.

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Troubles continue for Mike Vrabel and Dianna Rusinni as Page Six reveals new pictures from 2020

After their pictures from the Ambiente resort in Arizona, Page Six has revealed a new set of photos involving Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini ahead of the NFL 2026 draft.

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The Patriots coach and the NFL reporter were spotted together at Tribeca Tavern on March 11, 2020. They were sitting close to each other while conversing at the bar and sharing an intimate moment.

“They were kissing, and they were all over each other,” an eyewitness said, as per Page Six. “He had a ring on.”

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While the initial report caused a significant wave of attention in the NFL community for both Mike Vrabel and Dianna Rusinni, only time will reveal the true effect of these newly released pictures on their careers.