Pennsylvania Governor Makes Feelings Clear on Eagles Leaving Philadelphia in Future for a New Stadium

Essentials Inside The Story The Eagles may be planning on moving out of The Linc stadium but owner Jeffrey Lurie has a plan.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro already seems to know what the NFL franchise will do come 2032.

One factor over the Eagles' previous home could help Lurie with his decision as he continues to go through the fan surveys.

Since its founding, the Eagles have shown the grit that only South Philly could’ve represented. But come 2032, that might change. In May 2025, the franchise was already holding ‘secret’ meetings with focus groups to get feedback on their 23-year-old Lincoln Financial Field. By July, they were emailing their season-ticket holders titled “Help Shape the Future Eagles Stadium Experience!” for the same. The PR response showed it was for either a renovation or a complete rebuild. The people involved, however, didn’t feel the same.

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One year later, the latter could very well become a reality. Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie has already made his choice clear for one very specific wish he has for Philadelphia. Now, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro has revealed what he expects from the franchise, and one considerable difference from The Vet is already making his case.

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“I appreciate the way Don [Smolenski] and Jeffrey [Lurie] and the entire franchise are thinking really critically about what they want for the future of a home for the Philadelphia Eagles,” Shapiro said, per CBS News Philadelphia. “Here’s what I can tell you for sure: it’s gonna be in the city of Philadelphia. And we’ll work with the Eagles once they determine what it is that they’re interested in doing. But I appreciate the thoughtful and deliberative approach that they’ve taken in this process.

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“The process is exactly the way it should be. They’re going to think about what they want as a home for the next 30, 40, 50 years. And then we’ll have a conversation when they’re ready to have that.”

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It is unnerving to think of another state’s name to be tacked on before Eagles. The team has become a part of Philadelphia’s Culture: it’s made its way to the Emmy-winning Abbott Elementary and The Simpsons, even. But Lurie had already revealed why he wishes to move on to at least the city limits or renovate The Linc.

“I think we’ve got a wonderful stadium. We’ll have to make some decisions down the road. No stadium is optimal forever,” Lurie said six days before hoisting his second Super Bowl trophy in 2025. “We want what’s best for the Eagles and our fans, and someday, if we can deliver a Super Bowl to Philadelphia, then that would be incredible.”

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No, Lurie was not talking about winning Super Bowls. He was talking about hosting them, something the current design of The Linc doesn’t allow. He had said as much in 2024 as well.

“Philadelphia deserves to host the Super Bowl, NCAA Final Four, lots of great events. It’s an incredible sports city. Does it deserve it? Yes. So we have to balance all those things.”

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However, that’s not all that’s influencing his decision to move before the stadium’s lease with the city of Philadelphia expires in 2032.

The Eagles’ practice facility, the Jefferson Health Training Complex, has been in place since 2001. Probably, a new practice facility and playing field are a combo deal. While building a practice facility in the same area is a possibility if Lurie goes ahead with just renovations, as he has in the last 23 years to keep The Linc in shape, it might not be what the team actually wants. The next obvious question is: So, what then?

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The NFL mandates that the hosting city for a Super Bowl should have an average annual temperature of at least 50 degrees in the month leading up to the game. Philly could very well be in a snow globe during that time of the year. So, the only option left is to either make drastic renovations to the current facility, including a retractable or translucent roof, or move out completely. Now, as Shapiro plans not to let the ‘Birds Fly’ any time soon, one factor still sides with his wishes.

One difference from The Vet that can keep the Eagles in The Linc

Since their inception, the Eagles have moved six times. But South Philadelphia has always felt like home. And what name would you rather tack along with the Eagles? Regardless of the rich history, Lurie is correct: Lincoln Financial Field is aging. And once the Washington Commanders move to their new stadium, The Linc will become the oldest home in the NFC East.

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Not to mention, other NFL teams and some neighboring rivals are already planning or preparing to move on from their current stadiums, including the Browns and the Bears. But one thing that can still keep the Eagles right where they are is the drastic comparison to the team’s previous home: Veterans Stadium.

The Vet was home to the Eagles for 31 years until it was no longer in any condition to host by 2002. That stadium remained home for nine more years before it came to its last legs. So, moving out from there was not a choice but a necessity. The Linc, however, doesn’t give that urgency.

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While Lurie will not leave any stone unturned to give his team what it deserves and has already hinted at moving to the city limits if that’s what it takes, The Linc is in great shape. The only reason why the Eagles are even thinking of moving out is the expiring lease. The South Philadelphia sports complex that hosts four of the five Philadelphia major sports franchises becoming an entertainment district might also be the reason. But it’s certainly nothing related to the stadium itself.

However, one thing that Lurie wants to keep in mind is not just the team but also the fans that make the Eagles what they are.

“Whatever’s best for the fans,” Lurie said in April. “We don’t really go on a geographical basis; it’s whatever is best for the fans. I can’t tell you where Cleveland’s is; Barcelona’s is. It’s whatever is best for the fans.

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“I think we want to maximize fan amenities and attract the best possible environment for Philadelphia. And to do that, you’ve really got to do the exploratory research. Don’t rush into it. This is a big decision. I wish I could give you more permanent answers, but we’re going to take our time, and I would hope. in the next year or two, we’ll have some more definitive approach to where we’re going.”

Of course, the Eagles have plenty of time to figure out their needs. But considering how badly Lurie wants to host the Super Bowl in the city and Shapiro’s wishes, they’d likely stay in Philadelphia.