Calls Mount for ESPN to Fire Ryan Clark as Reporter on ‘Thin Ice’ After Dispute With Co-Host

Ryan Clark, a former NFL safety known for his grit with the Steelers, won a Super Bowl in 2009 and made the Pro Bowl in 2011. Now 45, he’s a bold and respected voice at ESPN. His blunt style made him popular, but lately, it’s also stirred up some controversy. The latest turn of events came in the wake of a confrontation with co-host Peter Schrager that grabbed attention both at ESPN and beyond.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The clash, viewed by many as unprofessional, has raised questions about Clark’s future at the network. Fans have also called for his dismissal from ESPN, and now some reports suggest he “could be on thin ice” with the company.

It all started on Friday during the filming of the latest episode of Get Up, following the Cowboys-Eagles showdown. Tension between Clark and Schrager escalated after a heated on-air exchange. Clark interrupted Schrager, saying, “That’s the non-player in you.” Schrager responded to what he felt was a belittling jab, telling him directly, “Stop. I’m not looking at fantasy football. Ryan, don’t belittle me like that.” Clark attempted to clarify his intent: “What I need you to do is to not get mad and let me finish for one. It wasn’t about you, it was going to be about me.” Still, the apology failed to calm the backlash.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Clark later apologized in a post on X saying, “Today, I had an interaction with my colleague @PSchrags both on and off the air that I regret. I have apologized to Peter and taken accountability with ESPN leadership…” Despite the public apology, many fans remained unconvinced and expressed dissatisfaction across social media. This may be because it’s not the only controversy fueling the storm.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

On Thursday, Clark drew criticism for his comments about Texas quarterback Arch Manning. The highly acclaimed nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning entered the 2025 season as a Heisman contender. Clark tweeted on X, “Arch Manning is not a generational talent,” adding that Manning never faced elite-level competition at high school and rode the bench for two years in college. And it doesn’t stop here.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Atlanta Falcons at Philadelphia Eagles Sep 16, 2024 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA ESPN Monday Night Football broadcaster Ryan Clark on the set before game between Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons at Lincoln Financial Field. Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field Pennsylvania USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xEricxHartlinex 20240916_eh_se7_00140

AD

On First Take, he doubled down and charged up. “I don’t think Tom Brady, I don’t think Drew Brees. I don’t think Peyton Manning are generational talent,” he said, leaving Dan Orlovsky and Stephen A. Smith in stunned silence. Clark feels the true generational players are individuals with rare physical ability, like John Elway, Andrew Luck, and Patrick Mahomes. Brady and Brees became great in his opinion because of work ethic and routine. But not because of an out-of-the-ordinary ability that defines the title.

Fans turn on Clark following the latest controversy

Clark’s fiery quarterback remarks and studio tension have triggered major backlash online. Many now say he’s crossed the line from outspoken to out of control. A fan wrote, “Ryan Clark should already be fired @espn.” Critics thought it wasn’t a mistake, but the height of a trend of speaking very bluntly.

Another piled on, “Too kind to fire him. Require him to switch to covering the WNBA.” The sarcasm pointed to frustration from viewers who feel Clark no longer contributes to anything. Others were more blunt.

“They need to just fire him, nobody will miss him,” one reader said. Indicating that Clark’s voice has lost credibility. For some, the Schrager confrontation was just the latest straw. “I don’t believe it, but he should have been fired a very long time ago.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The sharpest shot was from a viewer who wrote, ”I have seen few people go off the deep end over the last couple years worse than him. That’s all he says all day is hurtful things that offend millions.” Another summed up the exhaustion, “Really getting tired of Ryan Clark thinking he’s God’s greatest asset to ESPN.”

Ryan Clark’s future hangs in the balance: once hailed for his voice, now uncertain due to it.