Peyton Manning Announces New Career Move as His ESPN Show Hits Record-Low Ratings

Peyton Manning’s living-room-style ManningCast won an Emmy and had almost 2 million viewers (1.96 million) during its debut season. This prompted ESPN to sign a 9-year deal with Manning’s Omaha Productions through 2034. However, there has been a recent drop in ratings and viewership during the 2026 NFL season. The Hall of Fame QB recently surprised his fans on social media by announcing a new venture as a delivery driver for workplace services company Cintas amidst the declining graph of ManningCast.

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While dressed in full work uniform, Manning posted a photo of himself on Instagram from inside a service van, revealing his latest commercial endeavor.

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“I’m a big believer in being prepared. The team at @cintas_corp helps businesses prepare for the workday. I’m excited to be part of their new campaign. #CintasPartner,” Peyton Manning captioned the Instagram post.

In the commercial titled “Business Essentials from Cintas,” Peyton Manning portrays a delivery driver named “Carl.” He is wearing a blue work shirt with an orange seatbelt and a custom nametag while delivering floor mats and first-aid supplies to local businesses in the ad available on YouTube.

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Cintas responded directly to Manning’s Instagram post, commenting, “We’re excited to have you on our team, Carl!”

Peyton Manning has long starred in commercials portraying humorous everyday characters, including his popular Nationwide persona “Paintin’ Manning.”

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It should come as no surprise that Manning remains one of the most popular pitchmen in American sports, keeping his personal brand visibility soaring off the field. Nevertheless, the timing of this latest commercial rollout stands out. As it comes in the middle of a slumpy look as TV ratings for his flagship program with ESPN continue plummeting.

According to reporting from The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand, the ManningCast pulled in just 705,000 viewers on ESPN2 for its Week 1 matchup between the Broncos and Chiefs.

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Ratings slipped even further in Week 2 during the Rams-Giants clash, dropping roughly 6% to an all-time series low of 661,000 viewers.

To put them in context, when compared to ESPN’s traditional Monday Night Football broadcast, ESPN’s primary telecast reached 23.2 million viewers across ESPN and ABC. Peyton and Eli drew only 705,000 viewers for the Week 1 Broncos-Chiefs opener. This means that only about 3.0% of the game’s total audience tuned in to the brothers’ alternate feed.

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In the years following his NFL retirement, Manning turned down reported 8-figure broadcast booth offers from ESPN and Fox to become a traditional game analyst. He wanted to avoid the grueling weekly travel and rigid constraints of network commentary, which eventually led him to create the casual living-room format of the ManningCast.

When the ManningCast first arrived in 2021, football fans loved hearing 2 Super Bowl champions break down live coverage with unfiltered QB instincts. Over time, however, the broadcast drifted away from pure gridiron analysis, turning into a casual talk show that began testing the patience of viewers looking for serious in-game commentary.

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A big factor in fan complaints has been the celebrity guests that come on the show, which take the focus away from critical in-game moments and crucial drives.

The ManningCast has become a commercial promotion press tour for celebrities rather than focusing on the live action taking place.

Addressing the program’s steep ratings slide, NBC’s ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio questioned ESPN’s heavy financial commitment to Omaha Productions.

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“At what point does ESPN admit that it’s all a gigantic waste of money? Whatever it costs per year, – $10 million, $20 million, $30 million – is it worth it? Is anyone who wouldn’t be watching the game tune in to watch the ManningCast? At best, the ManningCast siphons viewers from the main broadcast,” Mike Florio expressed.

Even with legendary coach Bill Belichick joining the telecasts as a regular featured guest, the viewer ratings continue to plummet as fans would rather stick with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman on ESPN’s main broadcast.