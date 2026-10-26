Peyton Manning Reportedly Not Interested in Colts GM Role After Franchise Fired Chris Ballard

For Peyton Manning, the Indianapolis Colts’ vacant GM job is not where he is headed, at least according to Adam Schefter’s comments. It would seem he is not in the running to replace Chris Ballard as general manager. With the latter out, the franchise could have to look elsewhere to fill one of its most important front-office roles.

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“The Colts have not approached Manning about their vacant GM job nor would the Hall of Fame quarterback be expected to be interested in the position, sources said,” Adam Schefter of ESPN reported on October 25. “Manning has not trained or aspired to become an NFL general manager, not with all that he has going on in his life.”

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Manning was one of the names that popped up as the Colts fired Ballard following a loss to the then-winless Tennessee Titans. Ballard was in his 10th season, and the team was 2-5 under him this season.

Co-owner and CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon released a statement, saying that Ballard had “poured everything into this organization” but clarified that the team now looks to compete for the championship, and a leadership change therefore becomes “necessary.”

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“Making this change during the season was a deliberate decision. Waiting would only delay the important work that needs to begin now. We will conduct a thorough search for our next general manager and take the time necessary to identify the right leader for the future of this organization,” Irsay-Gordon continued.

While Irsay-Gordon had a clear stance on why the firing of Ballard was important, Manning, on the other hand, who the fans want to see suit up for them, has already cleared his thoughts on taking a big role in an NFL team.

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While Manning said in late May 2024 that he loves “being an ambassador for the Broncos and for the Colts” and has visited the Broncos facility a couple of times, running an NFL team is not “on my radar.”

Irsay-Gordon’s time leading the Indianapolis Colts had already delivered a promising start last year, but not the finish fans wanted. Indianapolis opened the 2025 season 8-2 before fading to an 8-9 record and missing the playoffs. Irsay-Gordon chose continuity by retaining Chris Ballard.

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Back in 2018, the Colts had managed a promising postseason run with a 10-6 record and a Wild Card victory. Another run followed with Phillip Rivers as well a couple of years later. But that has now been half a decade ago.

That’s perhaps why Peyton Manning’s name keeps coming up among fans. The Colts’ last Super Bowl triumph came in 2007, with Manning earning MVP honors after leading Indianapolis past the Chicago Bears. Nearly two decades later, supporters still associate him with the franchise’s biggest success.

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Other former players, including John Lynch in San Francisco, have found success in front-office leadership, giving fans a real-world example of how a celebrated playing career can translate into a GM role. Still, Manning’s legacy alone does not establish whether he would be the right fit for the job.

Manning is already packed with his ManningCast podcast with his brother and NFL legend, Eli Manning, which is his own alternative to Monday Night Football. On top of that, Manning also manages Omaha Productions. It is the media and entertainment company that oversees his podcast and has partnerships for shows, including ESPN, which signed a nine-year extension with them through 2034.

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June 2026 reports claim that Manning is paid around the $60 million mark by ESPN. This would be no surprise considering the amount of original content the production company gives its ESPN+ users. The company now contributes to Peyton’s Places, Eli’s Places, NFL Honors, the ESPYs, and hosts Brian Windhorst, Mina Kimes, and Scott Van Pelt’s podcasts.

Manning is already surrounded by all this hustle. Now, making space to take a job in one of the world’s fastest-paced leagues, with a multi-billion-dollar team relying on you to make changes to win games, is too much to ask of Manning, or is it?

ESPN gives a pinch of hope for the Peyton Manning-Colts angle

The Colts have been under scrutiny for a long time now, with Ballard being the bearer of the criticism. Under his tenure, the Colts reached the playoffs only twice, with 2020 being the last time. This also marks one of the longest stretches without a playoff appearance, with the longest being seven years (1988-94).

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Amid all the chaos, renowned reporter Dan Patrick was the first to suggest Manning’s reunion tale to the NFL world. Though Schefter may have stripped most of the hope from that angle, he gave us an underlying hint.

“Manning would be willing to listen and consider any NFL opportunities at any time, but the Colts have not discussed any of those possibilities with him, according to sources. It’s possible that some could come in the future, sources said, but those discussions likely would involve higher-profile positions similar to the ones that other former NFL quarterbacks have accepted with other franchises,” Schefter said.

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This makes for a look back at other QBs who have taken managerial roles after retirement. The first name that comes to everyone’s mind is yet another NFL legend: Tom Brady. He has been a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders since his retirement. Additionally, former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan has now returned to the Falcons as a president.

While Manning is busy with his production company, which now has partnerships with 11 networks, including Netflix, NBC, and Prime Video, and has over 30 show deals, the door with the Colts still hasn’t been fully closed.