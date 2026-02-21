Saquon Barkley Reveals He “Just Assumed” Lane Johnson Was Coming Back With High Praise for Eagles Star

PHILADELPHIA, PA – DECEMBER 29: Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley 26 leaves the field after the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles on December 29, 2024 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 29 Cowboys at Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon241229192

Essentials Inside The Story Saquon Barkley assumed Lane Johnson would return

Johnson brings veteran stability

New OC Sean Mannion brings a new tactical mindset to the team

Saquon Barkley’s faith in his All-Pro tackle is so absolute that he simply assumed Lane Johnson would be back, admitting he was naive to even think a return was in question. In a video shared by ESPN NFL on Instagram this Saturday, Barkley reacted to Lane Johnson’s return.

“It means so much. You know, I didn’t even know that was announced,” Barkley said in the video. “Maybe I’m naive. I kind of just assumed he was coming back.”

Johnson, who was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles with the fourth overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, has been one of the league’s premier right tackles for over a decade. He helped Philadelphia capture Super Bowl LII following the 2017 season and again was a cornerstone of the Eagles’ Super Bowl LIX championship team.

In his tenure, Johnson has been selected to six Pro Bowls and earned First-Team All-Pro honors twice, in 2017 and 2022.

Saquon Barkley joined Lane Johnson in Philadelphia in 2024, instantly pairing a dominant RB with a seasoned All-Pro tackle. Two seasons in, they’ve become a cornerstone combo, protecting Jalen Hurts. In light of this, Barkley went on to talk about how he felt, now that the return was confirmed.

“Hearing that and knowing that he’s gonna be back on our roster and on our team and knowing what he brings, not only as a player, as a leader, of course, but when you have him on the field,” Barkley said. “I think he’s the best player in the NFL, definitely the best player on our team.”

Lane Johnson’s impact shows in the numbers. According to some reports, the Philadelphia Eagles win over 70 percent of games when he starts. In 2022, he played through a groin injury, earned First-Team All-Pro, and reached Super Bowl LVII.

Barkley also explained why Johnson’s presence matters so much. He pointed to the difference in team performance when Johnson plays versus when he does not.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2025: Eagles Vs Packers NOV 10 November 10, 2025: Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley 26 heads to the locker room after the NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Darren Lee/CSM Credit Image: Darren Lee/Cal Media Green Bay Wisconsin United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20251110_zma_c04_044.jpg DarrenxLeex csmphotothree441789

Moreover, Johnson has been a key part of the Eagles’ offensive line for years. His return gives stability to an offense that wants to stay among the best in the NFL, especially after a Wild Card exit. Barkley made it clear that having Johnson back changes everything for Philadelphia, before talking about the franchise’s new OC.

Saquon Barkley opens up on Sean Mannion’s hire and what it means for the Eagles’ offense.

The Philadelphia Eagles are not just bringing back key veterans. They are also making changes to the coaching staff. On Friday, Saquon Barkley joined “The Insiders” to talk about the team hiring new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion and what this could mean for the season ahead.

“I’m super excited about it. I’m going on year nine, which is crazy to say,” Barkley said. “I’ve had a lot of different coaches… I don’t think I really came across a system like this.”

Mannion is only 33 years old and has worked under Matt LaFleur in Green Bay and Sean McVay with the Rams. That means the Eagles could see a system similar to the schemes used in those offenses.

Barkley explained that even though they have not gone deep into playbook details yet, he likes what he has seen so far. The new coaches are smart, competitive, and excited about the talent on the roster. For a veteran entering his ninth year, learning something new brings energy.

On the other hand, when asked how the offense might look different, Barkley stayed honest about it.

“I really don’t know,” the 29-year-old said. “From everything that I was told, very creative… We have talent, and we have great coaches. Now we just gotta put it all together.”

He made it clear that last season is in the past. The focus now is on learning the system during OTAs, building chemistry, and competing every day. According to Barkley, the team has the talent and the mindset to adjust.

With Lane Johnson returning and a new offensive voice in place, expectations remain high in Philadelphia. The Eagles believe they have the pieces. Now it comes down to preparation, execution, and proving it once the games begin.