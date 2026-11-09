Philip Rivers’ Former Chargers Teammate Hopes His Son Gets to Play for NC State Ahead of Head Coaching Return

NC State fired long-time head coach Dave Doeren following their 31-28 loss to Stanford. Since then, there is only one name that has been fielded as his replacement: Philip Rivers. The Raleigh News & Observer has reported that the move is practically done, with the deal being finalized.

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Sensing the impact such a flashy hire will have on a program like the Wolfpack, Shawne Merriman is now hopeful about his son learning from head coach Philip Rivers.

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“I believe Phil’s son Gunner is already committed there but would love for my son to work with him one day,” Merriman wrote on X on November 8.

It had long been rumored that Rivers was going to be hired by NC State. He is one of the most famous names linked to the program, having played there for four seasons. He has no college coaching experience, but he has coached St. Michael Catholic High’s football team for six years now. He has also taken the team to two state playoff semifinals.

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They just lost their season finale, reigniting the conversation about Rivers returning to Raleigh. Amid the rumors gaining steam, Gunner Rivers, Philip’s son, reaffirmed his commitment to play for NC State.

Rivers did get an interview for becoming the Buffalo Bills’ head coach in January 2026. But the Bills eventually promoted offensive coordinator Joe Brady to the position after Rivers withdrew his candidacy. But at NC State, he gets to start on comfortable ground. One booster even told On3, “Rivers is NC State.”

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Merriman, who was drafted as a linebacker by the San Diego Chargers in 2005, played with Rivers for five years. Over the years, Merriman has continued to praise Rivers as his biggest competitor and a “coach in the locker room”.

In fact, during a December 2025 interview with the New York Post, Merriman also stated that “the more you talk to him [Philip Rivers], it seemed like football never really left his system.”

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So, it is no surprise that Merriman is enthusiastic about the possibility of his own son training under his former teammate.

Justin Merriman plays for St. Frances Academy. The young player already has a few offers from powerhouse schools, including Michigan, Alabama, Auburn, and Syracuse. According to Rivals, he is ranked the No. 10th QB in the 2029 cycle and is the 4th best prospect in his state.

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There is still time before he needs to make his choice.

Gunner himself spoke about what it was like to be coached by his father at St. Michael, which should offer Merriman more confidence in sending his son to NC State.

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“He’s the best coach you can have in high school football,” Gunner told PackPower247. “I am a little biased, but I think he’s the best high school football coach there is. He definitely could be coaching college or NFL, too. So, the fact that I get to learn from him at such a young age is special.”

Gunner Rivers seems to be set on joining the Wolfpack despite Doeren’s exit since NC State is “special” to him. Although the four-star commit declared that he greatly admired and respected the former head coach for everything he had done for the university and its football team, the quarterback definitely seemed to be looking forward to being coached by his father again.

There is also a chance of NC State pulling off something historic. With Gunner set to play for them in the future, he can potentially recreate his father’s legacy in the very school he made his name with. With Justin by his side, things might take an exciting turn for the future.