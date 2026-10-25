Philip Rivers Reportedly in the Running for Head Coaching Job at Popular College Football Program

Following NC State’s 31-28 loss to Stanford on Friday, October 23, the team’s record was pushed to 3-4 overall and 1-3 in the ACC. The defeat was followed by the university firing head coach Dave Doeren and naming Todd Goebbel as interim head coach for the remainder of the season. As NC State begins its search for a new head coach, one familiar name has entered the conversation.

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According to ESPN writer and insider Pete Thamel’s October 24 X post, former San Diego Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers is expected to be among the names considered for the position. However, there has been no confirmation that Rivers has formally interviewed for the job or that NC State is actively pursuing him.

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“Along with the usual crop of coaches and coordinators, a name expected to be in the mix in the NC State process is former star quarterback Philip Rivers,” Thamel wrote. “His son, Gunner Rivers, is a highly regarded quarterback recruit committed to play there in Class of 2027.”

There are quite a few reasons why he has emerged as a potential contender. An NC State alumnus, he graduated in 2003 after playing quarterback for the Wolfpack for three seasons. During his college career, he earned several honors, including ACC Rookie of the Year in 2000, second-team All-ACC in 2002, and first-team All-ACC in 2003. He was also named MVP of the Tangerine Bowl twice, as well as the Gator Bowl and Senior Bowl. In 2002, Rivers led NC State to an 11-3 record, one of the best single-season marks in program history.

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Beyond his college career, Rivers also brings extensive NFL playing experience. Rivers played in the NFL for 18 seasons, primarily with the Los Angeles Chargers (formerly San Diego) and the Indianapolis Colts. The New York Giants selected Rivers fourth overall in the 2004 NFL Draft before trading him to the Chargers.

During his NFL career, Rivers earned eight Pro Bowl selections and recorded 425 touchdown passes and 63,984 passing yards across 247 games. He retired in January 2021 and formally retired with the Chargers in July 2025. He also made a brief return to football in 2025, appearing in three games for the Colts.

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Rivers has been the head coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama, since 2021, where he maintained a 43-15 record over his first five full seasons. He also implemented an NFL-style coaching system there, which included pro-level film study for high school players.

So, even though Rivers had no prior league coaching experience, he was given the opportunity to interview for the Buffalo Bills head coach role earlier this year, which is a testament to his ability.

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Additionally, his son, Gunner Rivers, who himself is also a 4-star quarterback, is committed to play for NC State in the 2027 recruiting class, which gives Rivers a greater incentive to coach the team.

However, Rivers is not the only one being considered for the head coach job, of course. Doeren had been with the team for over a decade, setting an overall record of 98 wins and 73 losses across his tenure. With their next hire, NC State is likely looking to increase the net differential and improve their standing in the ACC.

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Who Are the Other Potential Candidates for the NC State HC Position?

Sports Illustrated analyst Andre Cherry compiled a list of coaches whom NC State should ideally target in its recruitment process. Along with Rivers, the list included names like current Duke HC Manny Diaz, Syracuse head coach Fran Brown, Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz, and Memphis head coach Charles Huff Jr.

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Diaz, who elevated Duke’s defense to one of the best in the country, has a 44-26 record across six seasons coaching the Miami Hurricanes and the Duke Blue Devils, and is locked through the 2031 season. Brown, on the other hand, is in his third year of coaching the Orange. In addition to a 15-16 record, Fran Brown is known for his recruiting skills and keen eye for talent.

HC Eli Drinkwitz has compiled a 63-32 record across his head coaching stints at Appalachian State and Missouri, with a winning percentage of approximately .670. However, he signed a six-year contract extension in November 2025, which casts doubt on his interest in changing teams this year.

Huff Jr. has built a 45-27 record across three programs over six seasons, adding another experienced head coaching option to the list.