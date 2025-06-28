Pittsburgh Has Already Decided Aaron Rodgers Replacement as Jerome Bettis Repulsed by Steelers QB Backlash

“It is the definition of self-serving with the timing of Aaron Rodgers doing this,” analyst Chris Canty was not ‘ok’ with Steelers #8’s vision after joining the team. Rodgers chose the Pittsburgh Steelers as his home for the final chapter of his storied legacy. This is his third team and 21st NFL season, which explains the frenzy around his decision. But it’s not all directed in the way he would have wanted! Rodgers is yet to step up for his first action with the team, but Steel City seems to have already found his replacement!

But let’s rewind before that. How did Pitts get here? After Kenny Pickett, Justin Fields, and Russell Wilson all left the QB room in the hands of Mason Rudolph and an A-Rod saga that was failing to leave. Even until early May, when there was only growing chatter about the 41-year-old QB, ESPN’s Brooke Pryor said, “From talking to people in the locker room, they want it to be Mason.” However, a month later, the needle landed at Rodgers.

He signed a $13.6 million contract with the team. But after Rodgers’ latest appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, where he spoke about his legacy more than the team’s goals, he landed in hot water. Many, such as Skip Bayless, appeared skeptical of the Steelers’ decision to sign a player with a “diva”-like attitude.

He even went as far as to claim that Rodgers might not be able to lead the Steelers to the playoffs. Bayless claimed that the team might finish with a poor enough record to land a high draft pick… and maybe even draft Arch Manning. Is Manning the answer? Now, an X post by Blitzburgh might suggest something. The post is a clip of the young college football player throwing the ball during a practice session.

Here’s what caught everyone’s attention. “Arch Manning would look great in the Black and Gold. #Steelers #NFL,” the caption read. But it’s not Manning that the fans hope for. “Will Howard also looks good in the black and gold,” a netizen suggested. Even with hopes for a replacement, the scrutiny of the Steelers and their head coach has persisted.

As we said, there are critics as well as supporters who backed up the Steelers and Tomlin’s decision. NFL legend Jerome Bettis is one who showed his support for the HC.“He’s a really good coach. If you’re saying he’s the reason that they don’t have a quarterback at that position, then you’ve gotta say you don’t know anything about football. He’s not picking the talent there,” Bettis said on The Zach Gelb Show.

But before crowning Will Howard as the future, it’s worth understanding what’s driving the fans to look beyond Rodgers and even beyond Manning.

Why did some fans choose Will Howard over Arch Manning?

Arch Manning is the star kid of the Manning family, a highly recruited quarterback and potential Heisman candidate. However, Steelers Nation isn’t ready to endorse Manning just yet. For the fans looking for a quick fix under the center, it’s understandable why many are yet to give their approval. “Sorry, this means nothing to me. Some kid throwing a football in shorts,” a netizen wrote.

It’s not just the fans. Some seasoned veterans have voiced their skepticism, too. One such is Steve Spurrier. He questioned why a highly touted Manning couldn’t surpass a seventh-round pick like Quinn Ewers. “He was the backup to the guy who was drafted in the 7th round. Pass,” one wrote.

Some netizens agreed with the post’s caption but made it clear where their loyalties lie. “So does Will Howard stop with this nonsense Howard will be our future,” one fan wrote. Their bet is firmly on the rookie. Howard, drafted 185th overall by the Steelers, already has a wave of support. And for good reason — he led Ohio State to a College Football National Championship in 2024, throwing for 4,010 yards, 35 touchdowns, and just 10 interceptions. He also added 226 rushing yards and seven scores on the ground. The numbers don’t lie. Another chimed in, “Pittsburgh already has Will Howard.”

By contrast, Arch Manning’s season was more measured: 939 yards, nine touchdowns, two picks, and a 67.8% completion rate. His 325-yard, two-TD showing against Mississippi State hinted at that trademark arm strength and deep-ball flair. One fan comment summed the vibe: “Based on what other than his last name and his relatives being good QB’s previously?” Clearly, fans are seeing Howard as someone who’s been in the fire and come out with hardware. Maybe that’s why fans are pushing back — they’ve already bought into their guy.

And it sounds like Aaron Rodgers has, too. Not necessarily in comparison to Manning, but in mentorship. “If I can help him become a better player, that would be an incredible achievement,” Rodgers said. “He’s such a good kid and I’m really looking forward to helping him out this season.” He may have missed mentioning more about the Steelers, but at the minicamp, he was already counting the offensive weapons in his arsenal. Rodgers could be playing a pivotal role for the team’s quarterbacks, including Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson, regardless of the criticism or the talk of potential replacements, which is still a year away.