Pittsburgh Public Schools Forced Into Major Adjustment for Upcoming NFL Draft

Essentials Inside The Story PPS to not offer backup options for parents who cannot stay home during the classes

The city is expecting approximately 800,000 visitors downtown

A $3.4 million renovation was recently completed ahead of the draft

The year was 1947. Around 40 men in coats slipped into the entrance of the Fort Pitt Hotel. They were there to decide on the draft picks and do so in the utmost secretive manner. No red carpets laid out, no screaming fans, and certainly no media fanfare. Back then, even the biggest decision, like the first overall pick, came down to a simple lottery! Today, that idea is unthinkable, and the meeting is more of an event bringing the Pittsburghers’ lives in the city to a standstill.

With Pittsburgh hosting its second draft, the city is bracing for around 800,000 fans to flock to Point State Park and the North Shore. So instead of hiding anything, the city is going ahead to reveal the dates a month earlier. And even making key moves to ensure proper safety and functioning in the city during those days.

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“Pittsburgh Public Schools will learn remotely from April 22 to 24 as the city hosts the NFL Draft,” reporter Mark Kaboly wrote on X. “Smart move. The city is expecting 800K downtown, so driving isn’t going to be an easy task.”

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The move will help “reduce transportation challenges, minimize disruptions to school operations, and ensure students can continue learning safely and effectively.”

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Meanwhile, colleges in Pittsburgh are making different choices. Point Park University will switch to online classes from April 20 to 25, with some staff working from home. Duquesne University will continue in-person classes, while the Community College of Allegheny County will also move online for a few days. However, a few schools are still weighing their options as the city continues its draft preparations with several improvements.

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While the decision to go remote is strategic, and it will reduce transportation challenges and ensure students can continue with their learning safely, it is a double-edged sword. And PPS spokeswoman Ebony Pugh had a message for all the parents.

She mentioned that the district will not be offering backup childcare for parents who can’t stay at home. “We’ve provided more than a month’s time,” PPS spokeswoman Ebony Pugh said. “Hopefully, parents can find support in helping their students participate in remote learning.”

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This isn’t the first time schools have changed schedules for the NFL draft. Last year, when Green Bay hosted the draft, schools closed from April 24 to 26. More than 360,000 people showed up, giving Pittsburgh an idea of what to expect. Plus, the city has been preparing for this event throughout.

Just last month, officials wrapped up a $3.4 million upgrade at Point State Park, giving downtown a fresh boost. Now, during the draft, visitors to the North Shore will find an improved area with great views of Mount Washington and nearby places like PNC Park and the Steelers’ stadium. The work done ranged from anything from repairing old leaks in the park’s fountain to upgrading the lighting in areas needed. Plus, the walkways, the lawn, the flag area, and the parking spots all look and feel better, brighter, and even safer. The landscaping got reworked, too, and it has made the park more inviting for the large crowd expected in the city.

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How to get around Pittsburgh in draft week without the headache

Given the NFL Draft landing is going to happen right in the middle of the workweek, the crowd is, of course, going to be bigger than usual. Roads around Point State Park and Acrisure Stadium will see closures and detours, and so getting into the heart of downtown won’t be as simple. But this is where “The T” comes in. The city’s light rail system is one of the simplest and stress-free ways to move around. You can park a little far out in places like Station Square and ride in.

If trains are not your chosen mode of travel, then Uber and Lyft are also going to be there, but given the demand, you can expect the prices to be higher than usual, and also the wait times. There is also Rally’s bus rideshare service running for the event. However, if you want something different, then choose the waterway. The Gateway Clipper boats will be ferrying fans between locations. So you enjoy some great river views.

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If you still choose to drive, though, patience will be key. Expect heavy traffic around the Fort Pitt and Squirrel Hill tunnels. Also, the Roberto Clemente Bridge will be closed to all vehicle traffic and turned into a fan walkway connecting the two main hubs.