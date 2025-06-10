Pittsburgh Reporter Confirms Aaron Rodgers’ Role in CBS’ Broadcast Plans Amid Retirement Calls for Steelers QB

The Pittsburgh Steelers had a good shot at signing a long-term QB in the draft. But instead, the team waited for Aaron Rodgers to make a decision. Or at least that’s how it looked to us. Maybe the picture behind the scenes was different altogether. It could be that the Steelers knew all along Rodgers would eventually sign with them. The Jets were done with the veteran QB when Aaron Glenn came on board. They officially parted ways with him in March. And now, almost three months after the NFL world kept wondering where Rodgers would end up, we finally know, it’s the Steel City.

Turns out, there might’ve been more riding on Rodgers’ arrival in Pittsburgh than just a fresh start. During a recent chat on The Rich Eisen Show, longtime Steelers insider Gerry Dulac dropped an interesting nugget. Dulac shared that in a personal conversation with CBS legend Jim Nantz, he found out that some of the network’s big national broadcasts were banking on the Steelers being successful this season.

Especially the ones featuring Nantz and Tony Romo. “I was talking with Jim Nantz the other day, he actually came on my golf radio show, but we were talking off the air, and he said that some of CBS’s national broadcasts with him and Tony Romo were contingent on the Steelers.” The interesting thing is that Aaron Rodgers was also a part of those plans. Well, the spotlight follows Rodgers everywhere, so naturally, people would count on the hype that would come with him joining the Steelers.

“They were relying on the Steelers being successful this year, and Aaron Rodgers was a part of that. And it starts right from Week One in New York against the Jets,” Dulac added. The longtime Steel City reporter also claims that it was Mike Tomlin who wanted to get the former Jets QB on the Steelers roster. “He’s the guy who wanted him. Obviously, Art Rooney II, if he didn’t want to do this, it wouldn’t have happened. But this was all Mike Tomlin’s idea,” he said.

Now, that might come off as a bit surprising because Tomlin has always had that straight-shooter, no-nonsense vibe. On the other hand, Rodgers has a certain reputation around the league that not everyone vibes with. Still, maybe Coach Mike has a bigger vision for the veteran QB. But the Steel City fans are not on board with whatever that vision is.

Steelers fans question Mike Tomlin’s QB gamble

It’s been 16 years since the Steelers last won a Lombardi, but Mike Tomlin has always been a winning coach. The HC has never had a losing season during his tenure with the team. While Tomlin gets praise for that feat, critics have now started to call it his ‘mediocrity.’ And so have the fans, who have been waiting to watch a winning parade for sixteen years now.

Recently, former QB Robert Griffin III took to X to give his two cents about Rodgers joining the Steelers. The 35-year-old said that even though Pittsburgh has successfully added the veteran QB to their roster, it won’t change a thing for them. “The Pittsburgh Steelers flipped the script on the narrative for their season by signing Aaron Rodgers. 10-7, playoffs and early exit with Mason Rudolph or Will Howard at QB = Amazing job. 10-7, playoffs and early exit with Aaron Rodgers at QB = Fans calling for changes,” Griffin wrote on X.

Steel City fans are also echoing similar sentiments, with some even calling for Rodgers’s retirement. “No, not optimistic at all. I wish he’d have retired already. He sucks,” a fan voiced.

Aaron has signed a one-year deal with Pittsburgh worth $13.65 million. The 41-year-old gets $10 million in guaranteed money. Honestly, this deal is not bad for him. But the QB being in the Steelers’ QB room is not a good deal for the team’s fans. “My honest opinion, I’m not happy about it. I wanted to see Mason Rudolph get a chance,” another fan said. “Steelers fans, we’ve been through the ringer. I just want something to last. I want a Josh Allen,” a fan named Arianna Lower told USA Today Sports.

All in all, the Steel City is just disappointed in Tomlin’s decision to sign Rodgers. So, will Tomlin and Rodgers be able to win the fans’ trust, or is this going to end badly? What do you think? Share your thoughts!