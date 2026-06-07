Pittsburgh Reporter Predicts Alex Highsmith’s Future Amid Contract Negotiations With Steelers

Alex Highsmith’s absence from the Steelers minicamp was officially attributed to an upset stomach. However, that has done very little to stop the speculation swirling around the veteran pass rusher’s contract situation. Pittsburgh writer Ray Fittipaldo recently floated the possibility that Highsmith could use a training camp hold-in as leverage for a new deal. But it seems one Steelers beat reporter isn’t ready to jump to that conclusion yet.

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“The type of human Alex Highsmith is, I find it difficult to convince myself that he would ‘hold in’ come July,” Kaboly wrote on X. “If it were a contract year, then OK. It’s not.”

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A hold-in involves a player showing up at the team facilities for practices and meetings but not taking part in any physical activities or drills. This has become an increasingly common tactic that NFL players have used during contract negotiations. Kalboy’s post was a direct response to growing speculations that Highsmith might take the same route.

However, Post-Gazette reporter Ray Fittipaldo had a different take on the whole situation.

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“I will leave open the possibility that he actually was sick, but it would be highly coincidental,” Fittipaldo said. “I would be speculating that that is how he feels, but just put yourself in his shoes. He’s been a starter since his rookie season in 2020. Good soldier, good community guy, produces on the field, and led the team in sacks last season.”

Highsmith’s contract and speculation surrounding what he would do gained further attention when he missed a practice. The interesting thing was, this missed practice came just a day after fellow linebacker Nick Herbig signed a four-year, $100 million extension with the team. The timing specifically heated speculation surrounding Highsmith’s intentions and his future with the team

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However, the Steelers quickly poured cool water on any unwanted speculation on the absence. Senior Director of Communications Burt Lauten stated that Highsmith was dealing with an illness and would continue to be present at the team’s facility.

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The specific part that Kalboy mentions that’s interesting to unpack is that this is not a contract year for Highsmith. This is true as Highsmith is still under contract for the next two seasons. Highsmith signed a four-year, $68 million contract extension with the Steelers in 2023. This was an extension on top of his existing contract at that time; hence, he only became an unrestricted free agent after the 2027 season.

Alex Highsmith’s contract situation continues drawing attention

With the end of Highsmith’s contract approaching, Sports Illustrated insider Albert Breer argued that he has a genuine case for seeking a new lucrative extension from the team. Highsmith’s last two years of his deal average at around $17 million annually. That average puts his contract at 27th amongst the league’s edge rushers.

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Highsmith has been a reliable and productive player for the Steelers since arriving in the Steel City as a third-rounder in 2020. In the ensuing six years, Highsmith has appeared in 90 games and has tallied 45 sacks and 64 tackles for loss. In the last season alone, he went off for 9.5 sacks in just 13 games. That kind of production will get you well over $17 million in average yearly salary in the open market.

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The Steelers, though, might have a case of plenty of riches in the pass-rushing department. As they have potential future Hall of Famers, TJ Watt and Herbig are under expensive contracts as well.

“You can never have enough good football players, especially at the outside linebacker or the linebacker position. They’re all playmakers. So I am thrilled to death that we have them all. It’s a premier position in the National Football League, and we feel we have one of the premier groups.” Steelers HC Mike McCarthy raved about his pass-rushing unit to reporters.

We will most likely have answers as to what Highsmith’s intentions regarding his contract are sooner rather than later. Then we will find out whether Kaboly’s prediction that he will not hold in will come true or not. But for now, the Steelers should be feeling pretty good about their defensive front as McCarthy looks to get their first playoff win in 10 years.