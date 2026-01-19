Pittsburgh Steelers Announce News on Mike Tomlin’s Replacement After Losing HC Candidate to AFC Team

Mike Tomlin’s 19-year ride in the Steel City is officially over, and it still feels strange. Now, as Acrisure Stadium turns the page, Steelers Nation is staring at a reset. Still, the Pittsburgh Steelers did not waste time telling fans what comes next, even after losing a top head coach candidate to an AFC rival.

The Steelers have confirmed virtual interviews with seven names to fill the vacancy. According to Director of Communications Burt Lauten, the list includes Panthers DC Ejiro Evero, Packers DC Jeff Hafley, 49ers OC Klay Kubiak, Chargers DC Jesse Minter, Rams Pass Game Coordinator Nate Scheelhaase, Rams DC Chris Shula, and Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver.

As per Lauten, “In-person interviews to begin this week for selected candidates.”

As per recent reports, Anthony Weaver is expected to meet with the team again later this week, signaling strong interest. Just as important, the Steelers are also mindful of league guidelines as the search narrows. Because of that, the Rooney Rule remains front and center.

Assuming Brian Flores and Weaver both sit down with the team, Pittsburgh will check that box. Still, this is not about formality. Flores already knows the building after spending 2022 on the Steelers’ staff. Meanwhile, Weaver has been around this carousel before, earning multiple head coach interviews.

But now, whoever lands the job will be chasing a standard few can touch.

After all, Mike Tomlin leaves behind a resume that feels almost untouchable. Over 19 seasons, he never posted a losing record. Along the way, the Steelers reached the postseason 13 times, claimed eight AFC North crowns, and played in two AFC title games. Most of all, the 2008 Lombardi Trophy still echoes through the halls on the North Shore.

Yet, the ending was not perfect. Despite strong regular seasons, January became a roadblock. The Steelers have not won a playoff game since 2016, and that frustration kept growing. Ultimately, Mike Tomlin’s decision followed a sobering 30-6 wild-card loss to the Houston Texans, a moment that made it clear the gap between promise and payoff had become too wide to ignore.

However, while the Steelers have announced their potential head coach list, one name might not be available, as an AFC rival is already on him.

Steelers lose head coach candidate to the Dolphins

After naming Jeff Hafley as one of the finalists for the head coach opening, the Steelers quickly watched the plan change. On Monday evening, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Miami Dolphins had landed Hafley as their next head coach. Just like that, Steeler Nation saw a top target head to South Beach instead of Acrisure Stadium.

Soon after, the timing told the full story. Hafley wrapped up his second interview with the Dolphins only hours before the report surfaced. More importantly, that meeting sealed it. He had already turned heads during his first sit-down, and by the end of the second, Miami’s front office clearly viewed him as the guy. As a result, the Dolphins moved fast and did not let him leave the building.

Before his stop in Green Bay, Hafley built his resume in college football. He spent four seasons leading Boston College, finishing with a 22-26 record. Eventually, the program pivoted to former Texans head coach Bill O’Brien, which opened the door for Hafley to jump back into the NFL.

From 2012 to 2018, he coached defensive backs for the Buccaneers, Browns, and 49ers. Because of those defensive roots, attention now shifts to his next decision. Specifically, who he brings in as offensive coordinator will matter a lot if the Dolphins want to turn around their situation.

Not to mention, within the Steelers’ circle his stock was rising. Hafley earned praise from Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora, who openly backed him as his top choice for Pittsburgh’s vacancy. But before that could happen, Jeff Hafley officially started his next chapter with the AFC rival.