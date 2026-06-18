“Conversations Are Happening”: Steelers Legend Addresses Possibility of Team Leaving Pittsburgh

Essentials Inside The Story The Steelers legend referenced an increasingly common trend among NFL teams.

Nissan Stadium, Huntington Park and Mile High Stadium are scheduled to get new stadiums.

Explore how the Steelers new stadium deal could look like.

The NFL stadium landscape is changing rapidly, and the next few years could see several major projects take shape. The reason, you may ask? Well, teams are always looking to improve the fan experience, generate more revenue, and incorporate better technologies, which can help attract major events while also making stadiums more versatile. Some franchises, such as the Browns, are already planning moves to new sites, while others have yet to make a decision. And Charlie Batch recently weighed in on a similar topic.

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Batch shared his thoughts on the Steelers’ current home, Acrisure Stadium, and what the future might entail on his podcast, The Snap Count.

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“30 years is the expiration date (of stadiums). Guess what Acrisure Stadium is?” Batch said when the topic of a potential future for the Steelers outside of Pittsburgh was brought up. “25 years. So I promise you, conversations are happening behind the scenes to figure out kind of what the next move is as the Rooneys are looking for an upgrade in their stadium, which, rightfully so, they’re keeping up with the norm that’s happening around the league from what truly happens over the next 5 years because North Shore was built out around Acrisure and PNC Stadium.”

Batch referenced an increasingly common trend among NFL teams in which franchises either move to a new stadium or undertake major renovations once their current venue reaches around 30 years of age. For example, Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Lumen Field in Seattle, and Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis were all built as their predecessors approached the 24-year mark.

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The current stadiums that are hitting the 30-year-old mark are Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Huntington Park in Cleveland, EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, and Mile High Stadium in Denver. All of those stadiums except the one in Jacksonville are scheduled to get new stadiums in the coming years. On the other hand, the Jacksonville stadium is slated to undergo a massive $1.4 billion renovation to its existing stadium and surrounding site.

Most notably, Acrisure itself was opened when its predecessor, the Three Rivers Stadium, hit the 30-year-old mark. Moreover, Acrisure will turn 30 in five years. With a steady stream of state-of-the-art NFL stadiums opening across the league, Acrisure Stadium is beginning to show its age.

But the larger question of the Steelers leaving Pittsburgh is more complicated to unpack. As outrageous as the notion may sound, it is not unprecedented. The Chicago Bears, which are one of the NFL’s two remaining charter franchises, are currently exploring not only leaving Chicago but potentially the state of Illinois itself, where they have spent more than a century.

The Bears are currently negotiating a move to nearby Gary, Indiana. So could the Steelers leave Pittsburgh or even relocate to a neighboring state, such as West Virginia, if offered enough financial incentives? It’s highly unlikely, but it cannot be ruled out entirely.

But it is important to note that conversations surrounding the future of the Steelers and Acrisure Stadium are already happening at full speed.

Why the Steelers’ next stadium decision could involve more than $1 billion

According to Jeremy Reynolds of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, conversations are already taking place between the Steelers, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Pittsburgh officials regarding the future of Acrisure Stadium, PNC Park, and the North Shore district itself, where the two teams play, as alluded to by Batch. The Pirates’ lease expires in October 2030, and the Steelers’ lease runs out the following year.

A major factor at play is the funding provided by the Allegheny County Regional Asset District (RAD). Currently, RAD contributes roughly $13.4 million annually toward debt payments associated with the region’s two stadiums and related infrastructure. That funding obligation is set to expire in 2031, potentially freeing up millions of dollars that could be redirected toward libraries, parks, and other cultural organizations.

The cost of potential renovations to both the Steelers and Pirates stadium projects could be enormous. City officials, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, have discussed that the final number could exceed $1 billion. This is also happening elsewhere in the league.

Last year, the Cincinnati Bengals secured $350 million in public money funds from Hamilton County, where they reside. This money, along with $120 million of the Bengals’ private money, will allow for an upgrade to their existing stadium. The Steelers will be hoping for a similar outcome.

For now, though, there seems to be no indication that the Steelers are leaving Pittsburgh, and according to the same Gazette report, city officials are also locked in to ensure the team remains in its current home.