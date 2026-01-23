Pittsburgh Steelers Make Anthony Weaver Announcement as Titans Look to Poach OC Arthur Smith

It’s been close to ten days since Mike Tomlin decided to step down as the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers. The front office is ramping up its search for the new man at the helm, and they’ve completed an in-person interview with a very familiar name in the league.
“We have completed an in-person interview with Miami Dolphins Defensive Coordinator Anthony Weaver for our head coach position,” the team announced on X.
This is a developing story…
