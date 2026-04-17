Pittsburgh Steelers Make Major Roster Decision on 15 Players in Offseason

Essentials Inside The Story Pittsburgh Steelers hand out jersey numbers

For many players, it marks the start of a fight for survival

The upcoming camp will shape major roster decisions

With the voluntary mini-camp starting on Monday, April 20, the Pittsburgh Steelers have made an important announcement. This offseason, the Steelers have signed multiple players. While some, like wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and safety Jaquan Brisker, have directly found themselves on the 53-man roster, others will have to fight for a place.

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The Steelers have made a major decision on the players’ jersey numbers, giving them a sense of identity and responsibility. Fifteen players from the second category who have signed Reserve/Future contracts have received their jersey numbers ahead of Monday, with the team’s media site updating the list online.

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Jersey No. Name Position 19 Doneiko Slaughter Defensive Back 27 A.T. Perry Wide Receiver 31 Daequan Hardy Cornerback 45 J.J. Galbreath Tight End 48 Jack Henderson Safety 57 Cal Adomitis Long Snapper 57 K.J. Henry EDGE 65 Sataoa Laumea Offensive Tackle 68 Jahvaree Ritzee Defensive Line 68 Lorenzo Thompson Offensive Tackle 72 Anthony Goodlow Defensive Line 78 Aiden Williams Offensive Guard 82 John Rhys Plumlee Wide Receiver 85 Cole Burgess Wide Receiver 87 Brandon Smith Wide Receiver

All these players are to be at the voluntary mini-camp. While some of them, like K.J. Henry, Cal Adomitis, and Daequan Hardy, were with the practice squad in 2025, others are new additions to the Steelers. Hardy and Adomitis have a real chance of making it to the main roster. With Hardy’s target being the backup nickel spot, many believe Adomitis could be replacing Christian Kuntz as the new long snapper under special teams coordinator Danny Crossman.

Adomitis is a known figure in Pittsburgh as he attended the University of Pittsburgh for five years. After going undrafted in the 2022 draft, the Cincinnati Bengals signed him. He spent three years with the Bengals before the Philadelphia Eagles signed him in 2025. The Steelers signed him last December, before offering him a reserve/future contract in January. To date, he has played 58 games and recorded 8 tackles in the NFL.

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Of everyone, WR A.T. Perry is an interesting name because he has experienced the true essence of the NFL. In his rookie season with the New Orleans Saints, he recorded 12 receptions for 246 receiving yards and four touchdowns. However, he did not have any game time during the 2024 and 2025 seasons. With the Steelers looking to create more depth in the pass-catching department, Perry could have a real shot at making the 53-man roster. Besides them, there are a few players who have previously worn the Steelers jersey.

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The mini-camp will include some old faces as well

Three players, J.J. Galbreath, Aiden Williams, and John Rhys Plumlee, have previously attended minicamps for the Steelers. The first two attended last year, and Plumlee in 2024. Plumlee was signed by the Steelers as an undrafted free agent, and in the UFL, the Arlington Renegades picked him. But neither of the stays was for long, as he spent the rest of the season on the practice squad of the Jacksonville Jaguars and then the Seattle Seahawks. In 2025, he again signed with the Steelers and is now headed to the mini-camp.

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Imago November 16, 2025, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: November 16, 2025: James Pierre 42 during the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh PA. Brook Ward / Apparent Media Group Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAa234 20251116_zsa_a234_357 Copyright: xAMGx

As for Galbreath and Williams, both arrived in the NFL last year as practice squad members. While the former was in the Steel City throughout, Williams was signed to the Carolina Panthers’ practice squad during the mid-season last year, and then again signed with the Steelers in January 2026.

All three, Galbreath, Williams, and Plumlee, had different jersey numbers during their last camp. They were 87, 71, and 18, respectively. Now, everyone will have to prove themselves worthy of wearing the Steelers jersey. The camp will run from April 20 to April 22. Following the draft, there will be voluntary OTAs and mandatory minicamps in May and June. Then, in July, the training camp will begin. So, there is a long way to go. But before the draft, head coach Mike McCarthy will probably be keeping his eye on the voluntary minicamp.