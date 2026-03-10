Pittsburgh Steelers Sign Former Cowboys RB After Losing Kenneth Gainwell to Buccaneers in $14M Deal

Essentials Inside The Story The Steelers moved to address their backfield after losing Kenneth Gainwell.

Rico Dowdle is coming off a 1,000-yard season with the Panthers.

He now joins a Pittsburgh backfield led by Jaylen Warren.

After watching Kenneth Gainwell head to Tampa Bay on a lucrative $14 million deal, the Steelers did not wait long to strengthen their running game. The Steelers have agreed to a deal with a former Dallas Cowboys running back, who has six years of experience playing in the NFL. ‘The move is a clear signal the Steelers are serious about upgrading their offense for the 2026 season.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“The Steelers are signing former Panthers running back Rico Dowdle, per sources,” Dianna Russini posted on X. “After losing Kenneth Gainwell to Tampa Bay earlier today, Pittsburgh adds Dowdle to its backfield.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle is heading to the Pittsburgh Steelers after spending one season with the Carolina Panthers. While the agreement is in place, the exact details of the contract have not yet been publicly disclosed.

Dowdle was previously signed to a one-year deal with Carolina that ran through 2026. During his lone season with the Panthers, he rushed for more than 1,000 yards and scored six touchdowns. He also contributed to the passing game, recording 39 receptions for 297 yards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before his time in Carolina, Dowdle spent four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys.

ADVERTISEMENT

The move comes shortly after news broke that Kenneth Gainwell is signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a two-year deal worth $14 million. His contract includes $10 million guaranteed and an average annual salary of $7 million.

Even with his strong performance in Pittsburgh, retaining Gainwell proved difficult. Before the deal was finalized, insiders had already projected his market value to be around $7–8 million per year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Matching that kind of offer became challenging for the Steelers, especially with other financial priorities on the roster, including re-signing running back Jaylen Warren.

Losing Gainwell could sting a bit for Pittsburgh. The running back had his best season in Pittsburgh after signing a one-year contract in 2025. Gainwell accumulated 537 yards and five touchdowns in 17 games, including two starts. He was also a weapon in the passing game, hauling in 73 catches for 486 yards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before joining Pittsburgh, Gainwell spent the early part of his career with the Philadelphia Eagles, who selected him in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. During his time in Philadelphia, he was also part of the Eagles team that won Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers continue to strengthen their roster this offseason.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rico Dowdle’s Future with the Pittsburgh Steelers

Coming off a successful season with the Panthers, the Steelers will probably expect the same production from Dowdle. His chances could improve even more because he’ll reunite with his former head coach, Mike McCarthy, whom he previously played under with the Cowboys.

Dowdle spent five seasons under McCarthy in Dallas from 2020 through 2024. However, his stint there did not entirely show his potential, partly due to his history of injuries. He did not participate in the entire 2021 season due to a hip injury that happened during the preseason. At the end of his stint with the Cowboys, he accumulated 1,464 rushing yards and four touchdowns, as well as 56 catches and 393 receiving yards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now in Pittsburgh, Dowdle joins Jaylen Warren, who is coming off a good season with 958 rushing yards and six touchdowns, as well as 333 receiving yards and two touchdowns. On the depth chart, Warren and Dowdle are expected to be the leaders, with Kaleb Johnson being the third man in the rotation. The Steelers may be looking at this trio in the same way that they did the running backs last year, with two backs getting the majority of the work and the third man getting some development time.

Whether Dowdle ends up with the RB1 or RB2 spot is likely to be determined in training camp. Dowdle’s running style is defined by his use of power and efficiency. He is known for being a downhill runner, physical, with great contact balance, ability to break tackles, and the burst he needs to hit holes quickly without wasting motion.

Statistically, his 2025 season was impressive. Dowdle ranked first in Rush EPA, third in Rush Success Rate across the NFL, fourth in Rush RYOE per attempt, and 12th in rushing grade according to Pro Football Focus.

ADVERTISEMENT

Looking ahead, his addition could give the Steelers a more dynamic and efficient ground game.