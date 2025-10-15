What Is Scotty Miller’s Net Worth in 2025? All About NFL WR’s Salary, Career Earnings & More

Scotty Miller’s journey in the NFL is nothing short of inspiring. Unlike most, the wide receiver basked in the Super Bowl glory at a very young stage in his career. Miller’s lightning-fast speed and impressive clutch plays make him one of the league’s most dynamic wide receivers. Having built a name so early, one may wonder what his success has translated to off the field. Here’s a look at Scotty Miller’s net worth in 2025.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

What is Scotty Miller’s net worth?

Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Scotty Miller’s net worth stands at $7.25 million as of 2025, according to Spotrac. The sixth-round pick from the 2019 NFL Draft began his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, gaining recognition during his impressive 2020 campaign. His unforgettable touchdown catch in the 2021 Super Bowl cemented his reputation and significantly boosted his financial standing.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Injuries and team changes have limited Miller’s impact since his championship moment, preventing him from replicating those early career highlights. The diminished playing time and production affected both his on-field value and earning potential.

Pittsburgh represents a fresh opportunity for Miller to recapture his 2020-2021 form. The franchise’s faith in the receiver suggests they believe he can contribute meaningful production in their offensive system. As Miller joins one of the NFL’s oldest and most storied franchises, his contract structure and role will determine whether this becomes the comeback season that revitalizes his career and financial trajectory.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Scotty Miller’s Contract Breakdown

Scotty Miller signed a one-year, $1.35 million deal with Pittsburgh earlier this year, according to Spotrac. The Illinois native will earn an annual salary of $1.34 million, consisting of a $1.17 million base salary, $170,000 roster bonus, and $8,820 workout bonus. Veteran agent Drew Rosenhaus continues representing the 28-year-old receiver.

AD

The contract carries a $1.21 million cap hit with $180,000 in dead cap value, providing Pittsburgh flexibility if they need to make roster moves. The structure represents a low-risk, prove-it deal for both sides.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Miller joined the Steelers as an unrestricted free agent rather than through trade or draft, indicating Pittsburgh identified him as an available talent worth adding to their receiving corps.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What is Miller’s salary?

Miller currently earns $1.34 million annually with Pittsburgh, featuring a $1.17 million base salary, according to Salary Sport. The receiver’s compensation has evolved significantly since his championship season with Tampa Bay.

Following the Buccaneers’ 2020 Super Bowl victory, Tampa Bay rewarded Miller with a salary increase exceeding 25%, jumping from $620,000 to $680,000 in 2021. The raise reflected his clutch postseason contributions and value to the championship run.

Here’s a list of Miller’s salaries with different franchises over the years:

Team Year Cumulative Salary Bonuses Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2019-2022 $3,112,840 Atlanta Falcons 2023 $1,499,466 $266,966 (Performance Bonus) Pittsburgh Steelers 2024-2025 $2,638,820 $335,000 (Roster Bonus) & $8820 (Workout Bonus)

Scotty Miller’s Career Earnings

Miller has accumulated $7.25 million over six NFL seasons. Tampa Bay signed him for $130,000 in his rookie year with a $500,000 base salary, eventually paying him $3.11 million across four seasons before his departure.

In 2023, the Atlanta Falcons compensated Miller $1.50 million, including a $150,000 signing bonus and $270,000 in performance incentives. The one-year deal provided a bridge between his Tampa Bay success and Pittsburgh opportunity.

Pittsburgh first brought Miller aboard for $1.29 million in 2024 before releasing him after the season. The franchise re-signed him for $1.35 million, pushing his career earnings past $7 million as of October 2025.

The numbers reflect steady NFL employment, but they can’t capture the clutch moments, setbacks, and resilience that characterize his professional path.

A Look at Scotty Miller’s College and Professional Career

Miller’s journey to the football league is a story of seizing every chance there is. Born with explosive speed, he instantly became popular for his game at Bowling Green State University. It’s where he played for four seasons and honed his skills. In his freshman year, Scotty led the Falcons in kick return yards and impressed the special teams.

As a sophomore, Miller had emerged as the team’s top receiver with 74 catches, 968 yards, and 10 touchdowns. As a result, Scotty earned the First Team All-MAC honors and ranked 25th nationally in touchdown receptions. The Steelers receiver gained prominence for his dynamic playing style and cemented his place in Bowling Green history.

USA Today via Reuters Feb 2, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Scotty Miller during NFL football practice, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 55. Mandatory Credit: Tori Richman/Handout Photo via USA TODAY Sports

Soon, the NFL came calling with the Buccaneers selecting him in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL draft. In his debut season, Miller became an instant threat as his 40-yard dash clocked as low as 4.2 seconds. However, a hamstring injury hindered his promising performance, limiting him to 13 catches for 200 yards. The year 2020 turned out to be Miller’s breakthrough year, during which he recorded his first professional 100-yard game.

But the best was yet to come in the NFC championship, where his 39-yard touchdown earned him a fandom. His team ultimately snatched Super Bowl LV from the Kansas City Chiefs. During his appearance on the Dan Patrick Show, the veteran weighed in on his journey. “I’ve been doubted my whole life because of my size and other things as well, but I’ve fought for and earned everything I’ve gotten,” he said.

Miller was on injured reserve in 2021 and recorded modest numbers in the next two years, one with the Buccaneers and the other with the Falcons. In September, Miller and his wife welcomed their second child and named her Noli Marie Miller.