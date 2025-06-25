Pittsburgh Votes Mike Tomlin’s Wife to Win Big-Time Award Before Hall of Fame Honor

The Steel City is still waiting on Mike Tomlin to start delivering a playoff win because they are eight straight seasons without one now. The sting of the 2024 postseason loss still lingers. Especially after a brutal 0-5 finish. But while Pittsburgh debates the head coach’s future, his wife, Kiya Tomlin, is already cementing a legacy of her own… This one stitched into the city’s fashion fabric.

Born in New Jersey, Kiya started sewing at 10 after struggling to find clothes that fit her petite frame. Inspired by Diana Ross’s elegance, she leaned into fashion design early. Over the years, she balanced motherhood with entrepreneurship, raising three kids with Mike while building her brand from the ground up.

Her breakthrough came in 2014 with the launch of Uptown Sweat, aimed at redefining comfort for women 30 and older. Today, her Etna-based Work/Shop merges design, function, and empowerment. And now, she’s finally getting the recognition her years of work deserve. Taking to her Instagram account, she announced the happy news, as she left behind dozens of local boutiques in the public vote.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

She posted the Best of Burgh update on her IG story as they gave Kiya a shoutout, which read: “We’re honored to share that we’ve been named Best Women’s Clothing Boutique in Pittsburgh Magazine’s Best of the ‘Burgh!” She further mentioned, “Thank you to everyone who voted, supported, shopped, and showed up for us. This means the world.”

AD

via Imago Credits: Instagram/@kiyatomlin

Back in April 2025, Pittsburgh Magazine announced Kiya Tomlin as a finalist in its ‘Best of the Burgh’ poll for Best Women’s Clothing Boutique. Kiya has also made a nomination post sharing, “Every Kiya Tomlin piece is designed to move with you. Not just physically, but through the many layers of your day. We’re more than a clothing brand. We’re a mindset rooted in confidence, curiosity, and living authentically.” Thanks to over 230,000 local votes, she has won the prestigious position.

The fits of the store-bought clothing left her frustrated. So, she asked for a sewing machine at age 10. By middle school, she was designing her entire wardrobe. She told Pittsburgh Magazine, “I think I made one stuffed duck, and the next thing I made was a jumpsuit — and that’s what I’ve been doing ever since.” This prompted her to give up a future in medicine to pursue fashion full-time. She amplified her skills at the University of Cincinnati’s DAAP program.

In 2014, she launched Uptown Sweat, a fashion line designed for women over 30. Later, in 2018, Kiya opened the Kiya Tomlin Work/Shop in Etna, bringing together production and retail in a single space. And now her years of efforts in the making has yielded results. Meanwhile, Kiya also announced the much-awaited news of the 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival Fashion Show through her IG story.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kiya Tomlin joins Canton’s Fashion Hall of Fame

Fashion designer Kiya Tomlin is adding yet another high honor to her ever-growing legacy. Through her IG story, Kiya took to revealed that she is a featured designer at the 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival’s Fashion Show Luncheon. Crystal Clinic Plastic Surgeons will present the celebrated fashion show on Friday, August 1, 2025, at the Memorial Civic Center in Canton, Ohio. It stands as Ohio’s largest and most prestigious fashion event, drawing nearly 3,000 attendees each year.

Kiya announced the news, “We’re excited to be part of The Fashion Show Luncheon,” as she shared on Instagram. “Th++is signature event of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival highlights fashion from both local and national brands. Guests can enjoy a full day of style, shopping, mimosas, and entertainment. We’re honored to take part in this long-standing tradition,” as she shared the link to purchase the tickets.

via Imago Instagram @kiyatomlin

Now in its 62nd year, this Festival is a multi-day cultural event. It brings together a range of events, from community parades to 5K runs, gold jacket ceremonies, and yes, couture. Held at the Civic Center (222 Market Ave N, Canton), the Fashion Show Luncheon will kick off with pop-up shopping at 9 a.m., followed by the main runway show at 11 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The event deploys cutting-edge tech to transform the runway into a multisensory experience. Tickets and further event details are available at profootballhoffestival.com/fashion-show-luncheon. Sponsors for the event include top-tier organizations such as AultCare, PNC Bank, Marathon, Goodwill GCECO, and more. It is certainly a win-win year for Tomlin.