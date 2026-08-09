“Please Help”: Browns Legend Seeks Urgent Information as U.S. Marshals Try to Locate Missing Children

Sometimes, a helping hand can make a big difference. The U.S. Marshals Service has launched “Operation Meridian,” a statewide effort to find Ohio’s most endangered missing children. The campaign brings together the U.S. Marshals Service in Northern Ohio, the U.S. Marshals Service in Southern Ohio, and 20 law enforcement agencies across the state. Along with them, Browns legend Bernie Kosar is also supporting the mission by using his voice to help raise awareness.

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“I’m so proud to be a supporter of the U.S. Marshals and their work through Operation Meridian, helping locate missing children in our communities,” Bernie Kosar said on X. “🙌🏼 If you have information about a missing child, please help federal, state, and local law enforcement bring them home.

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“JUST CALL 1-866-492-6833. Together, we can help bring these missing children home. ❤️ @fox8news #OperationMeridian #USMarshals #MissingChildren #MissingWithAmandaBerry.”

FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are also joining the mission as community partners. Berry will share the children’s stories on “Missing with Amanda Berry,” while FOX 8 will air her missing-person segments throughout August.

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This isn’t the first time something of this sort has happened. Back in 2020, “Operation Safety Net” helped recover 35 missing and endangered children between the ages of 13 and 18. Officials said about 20% of those cases were connected to human trafficking. The operation was so successful that the U.S. Marshals Service, FOX 8, Berry and their other partners received the highest award given by the U.S. Attorney General.

Bernie Kosar has spent years using his social media platform to help people and support community causes. In October 2023, he took part in “An Evening with Bernie Kosar” at the Fawcett Center in Columbus. The event raised money for the Brain Injury Association of Ohio, with Kosar giving the main speech.

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Kosar has also supported children’s charities for many years. In 1991, he created the Bernie J. Kosar, Jr. Charitable Trust. But he didn’t just stop there.

In 2022, Kosar started Community at the Core, a nonprofit organization that helps former coal-mining communities in Appalachia. The group focused on working to help these communities create new opportunities and build a stronger future after the decline of the coal industry.

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For years, Bernie Kosar has supported good causes and raised money for those in need. Now, he is again using his voice to support Operation Meridian and help find missing children.

The U.S. Marshals set up a designated tipline: 1-866-492-6833 (or 1-866-4WANTED). All tips can remain anonymous.