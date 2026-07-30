“Please Protect Our Young Girls”: Ex-Chargers Player Calls Out Seattle Storm Amid Sophie Cunningham Controversy

The Seattle Storm co-owner, Celeste Keaton, reportedly had a heated exchange with two young fans at Tuesday’s game. The fans were holding a sign supporting Fever guard Sophie Cunningham, who recently shared her views on keeping transgender athletes out of girls’ sports. Now, ex-Chargers player Breiden Fehoko has stepped forward with a message in support of protecting young girls.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“So let me get this straight,” Breiden Fehoko posted on X. “You guys would support it if Joel Embiid wanted to be a woman and started doing unruly things in the WNBA to actual women? Please protect our young girls and women in sports.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Fehoko reposted a Storm X post showing Stefanie Dolson wearing a “Trans rights are human rights” shirt. It arrived exactly a week after Cunningham’s comments to ESPN first stirred debate.

Cunningham told ESPN she doesn’t think transgender athletes should compete in women’s sports. She has stuck by that stance ever since.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to reporters again on July 22, 2026, before Indiana’s game against Connecticut, she said she wants to protect young girls in locker rooms.

“I said what I said. I think it’s kind of common sense,” Cunningham said. “And I think I’ll always believe in that. I think it’s really important to protect children, and that’s little girls who are also involved in that category. I stand on what I said.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Then things got more complicated Tuesday night in Seattle. Before the Fever’s 105-95 win over the Storm, a group gathered outside Climate Pledge Arena to show support for Cunningham and push a Washington ballot measure that would keep transgender students out of girls’ school sports.

Some wore shirts printed with XX and XY symbols, and a few carried their signs right into the arena. That’s when things allegedly escalated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two fans say a Storm co-owner, reportedly Celeste Keaton, approached them during the game and directed insults and mocking gestures their way. The team hasn’t confirmed which owner was involved, but journalist Brandi Kruse identified her as co-owner Celeste Keaton.

The Storm addressed it the next day. Majority owner Ginny Gilder released a statement acknowledging the incident and apologizing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are aware one of our co-owners made comments to two fans in attendance at last night’s game. We apologize that this happened,” Gilder said in a statement released Wednesday. “Everyone who attends a Storm game deserves to feel welcome, and we remain committed to creating an inclusive environment where every fan is treated with respect.”

As of now, the team hasn’t shared further details about what exactly was said or done. But with athletes like Fehoko and Dolson weighing in on the matter publicly, the story shows no sign of cooling down anytime soon.