Police Launch Investigation Into Ravens Star Calais Campbell’s Mother’s Sudden Death

Last month, Calais Campbell’s world was dealt extremely tough news. On June 30, it was announced that the defensive end’s mother, Nateal Campbell, had unfortunately passed away in her home. She was 71 years old, but police suspect foul play in her demise.

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NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on the incident on X, sharing the official statement shared by Campbell’s family.

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“We are devastated to share that the Campbell Family has lost its matriarch, Mrs. Nateal Campbell,” it read. “While the details of her passing are still being investigated, we take comfort in knowing she is reunited with our father, her beloved Chuck, and in the arms of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. We ask for privacy at this time so that we may honor her and share in our overwhelming grief privately and as a family,” the statement read.

The police were called to the deceased’s house for a welfare check by relatives. However, upon arriving at the scene, they found Campbell’s mother, who was later pronounced dead. However, according to WSB-TV Atlanta, there is also a male suspect, who has been identified as Ciarre Campbell, Calais’ own brother. He has been booked on the charges of murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm or knife.

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There have been no statements made by the family regarding Ciarre’s alleged involvement in this case.

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Calais Campbell spoke fondly of his mother before her demise

Campbell has seen the struggle his parents put in to get him and his seven siblings where they are today. He even penned a sincere note for her as part of his thank-you statement to the Arizona Cardinals. Calais wrote about how being drafted by the Cardinals changed his life, as well as that of his family. He contributed to The Players Tribune in 2017, recalling the memories of when he was drafted, and how Nateal Campbell reacted.

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“Right away, my mom starts crying. And then I know that I’m done. My eyes start tearing up and now I’m crying too,” the DE added.

Calais held his mother in very high regard, and he is not shy about expressing his gratitude to her. Campbell spoke about his mother’s contributions to his life on a special segment by SC Featured by ESPN on May 11, 2018.

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“Dear Mom, first and foremost, thank you for being the most incredible mother in the world for the past 31 years. You are the most giving person I have ever known…you are the toughest and most resilient person I’ve ever known. You taught me how to roll up my sleeves and go get whatever it is I want in life.”

And that’s exactly what Campbell did. He worked his way into the Miami Hurricanes team for college, after which the Cardinals drafted Campbell in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft with the 50th overall pick.

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Campbell has been named to six Pro Bowls and the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team. He was even named the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year in 2019. Last season, he recorded 6.5 sacks, 43 combined tackles, and 16 QB hits in 17 regular-season games. In May this year, Campbell signed with the Baltimore Ravens.

As Campbell now mourns the loss of his rock, he should find some solace knowing that his mother was proud of the success he achieved.