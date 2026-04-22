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Prayers Pour In as Former Browns & Ravens Player Issues Surgery Update

Nilaav Ranjan Gogoi

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Apr 22, 2026 | 12:17 PM EDT

HomeNFL

Prayers Pour In as Former Browns & Ravens Player Issues Surgery Update

Nilaav Ranjan Gogoi

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Apr 22, 2026 | 12:17 PM EDT

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Even after retirement, NFL players are shown love and respect from their fans. Corey Fuller, who retired from the game over 20 years ago, was a recipient of it as fans wished him the best as he shared a post about him going into surgery.

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“Surgery time, take care of me, Lord. #TrustGod #FaithOverFear #fsufootball,” Fuller wrote on the caption of his Instagram post.

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In 2024, he revealed that he had to be hospitalized for a medical procedure that caught many by surprise. Fast-forward two years, and he now finds himself preparing for yet another similar procedure.

The 54-year-old has often publicly spoken about his medical complications. While the news of the surgery was concerning, there were no further updates on why he was undergoing it.

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Corey Fuller has had an NFL career with three different teams, starting with the Minnesota Vikings, then the Cleveland Browns, and finishing with the Baltimore Ravens. Although his career was relatively short, spanning only around a decade, Fuller made quite an impression.

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Drafted in the 2nd round of the 1995 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings, Fuller was known for a physical playing style that combined the speed of a corner with the hard-nosed nature of a linebacker. Since then, he played 152 games as a professional representing the Vikings, the Browns, and the Ravens.

In that stint, Fuller collected 590 tackles, 17 interceptions, and one touchdown. His top performance came in 2001 with the Cleveland Browns as he collected 85 tackles. Although the Vikings gave Fuller the kickstart to his NFL career, much of his success seemingly came playing for the Browns.

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However, after his NFL career, Fuller transitioned into coaching, primarily in Florida. He served as the head coach at East Gadsden High School (2010–2012), later becoming the defensive backs coach and interim head coach at Florida A&M University (2014) and, as of 2022, the Director of Football Relations at Florida State, where he also won the national championship in 1993.

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As he posted the news about his surgery recently, fans online showed their love for the former player and hoped that he got better soon.

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Fans react to former Browns star Corey Fuller’s medical update

Yet again, although he did not reveal the reason behind undergoing the surgery, the post garnered quite a lot of attention. Corey Fuller has over 47,000 followers on his Instagram. And in mere three hours, his surgery update post was swarmed with over 500 comments.

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The majority came to offer their prayers. “Praying,” a fan wrote. Meanwhile, another netizen dropped in, sending spiritual powers on the 54-year-old’s way. “Sending God’s Light to you,” the user commented. One more fan chimed in, noting, “Guide surgeon’s hands and may Coach Fuller have a successful surgery…Amen.”

Amid that, a portion of the reactions seemingly came from Fuller’s disciples. And as it seems, since transitioning to the coach, the former Browns and Ravens player has built quite a reputation. “Speedy recovery, Coach Fuller,” a netizen wrote. Another fan noted, “Prayers & Positive Vibes sent your way, Coach!”

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A fan also commented, “Prayers to you for a safe and successful surgery and healthy recovery.”

Fuller will be hoping he recovers soon, as the program at Florida State will need his expertise to get past their current run of disappointments.

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Nilaav Ranjan Gogoi

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Nilaav Gogoi is a writer on the combat sports team at EssentiallySports, specializing in fight night coverage and post-fight analysis. A former national-level athlete, he brings a competitive perspective that helps him break down the finer details of what unfolds inside the cage and ring. With over two years of experience covering MMA and boxing, Nilaav has built a strong foundation in live event reporting, play-by-play analysis, and trend-driven storytelling. His reporting blends technical insight with clarity, making complex moments accessible to a wide audience. Currently pursuing a degree in Sports Management, Nilaav approaches combat sports journalism with both analytical rigor and long-term industry awareness, aiming to deliver informed, engaging coverage for modern fight fans.

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Godwin Issac Mathew

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