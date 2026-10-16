Prayers Pour in As ‘The Athletic’ Reporter Jeff Howe Steps Away from NFL Duties Amid Serious Health Issues

For a reporter who spends his days keeping football fans informed about the NFL, Jeff Howe is now asking those same fans for something very different: a little support while he focuses on his health. The Athletic’s NFL national insider has announced that he is stepping away from work for more intensive treatment, prompting an outpouring of encouraging messages from fellow football followers.

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“I’ve been privately battling a serious health issue for the past year and a half, and I’ve made a difficult but necessary decision to take time away from work for more aggressive treatment,” he wrote on X. “My hope is to return before the end of the regular season, but I’m not thinking much about that at the moment. Right now, I just need to get better.

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“Right now, I just need to get better. I’ve been open and honest about my health battles in the past, so I apologize for being coy about this. Hopefully, as soon as I’m ready, I’ll share more about this journey. But again, that’s for another time.”

Howe was diagnosed with cancer a few years ago. He had been hopeful it had all been removed, and was thankfully declared cancer-free. He has been regularly marking anniversaries of these moments, and has partnered with Golf Fights Cancer and One Mission consistently. Howe also noted in another tweet that he struggled with sleep apnea and high blood pressure.

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In 2025, he was “shockingly diagnosed with a mini stroke” after many tests following an eye issue.

However, Howe still soldiered on the best he could. He had covered the New England Patriots from 2009 to 2021, and has been with The Athletic since 2018. He also wrote “If These Walls Could Talk: New England Patriots,” a book about the franchise.

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For now, his announcement has prompted a wave of messages from people wishing him well. Some offered prayers and encouragement, while others reminded Howe how much his work is appreciated.

One well-wisher kept the message personal, offering help in the way friends often do when they are unsure what else to say.

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“Thinking nothing but good things for you, pal. Holler if there’s anything outside of a bad sports take or a worse joke I can provide for you 🙂 You got this!”

Another fan’s message was brief but direct, focusing on the days ahead.

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“Thinking of you Jeff, get well soon and stay strong!”

Another fan highlighted the respect Howe has earned through his reporting career, wishing him strength as he steps away from the job.

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“Best of luck Jeff. You’re a great reporter, I wish you all the best in your recovery.”

One fan sent prayers and positive thoughts, while also encouraging Howe to take things one day at a time.

“Aw. I’m so sorry. You have my prayers, my good vibes and positive thoughts all coming your way starting now. Find any good in each day that you can and I hope to hear only good news from you someday soon. ❤️❤️”

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Others in the football media also sent him well-wishes.

“Get well, pal!” renowned insider Mike Garofolo wrote.

“Man. Stay strong Jeff,” 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Mark Dondero commented. “Praying for you.”

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“Godspeed, Jeff,” Barstool Sports veterak Jerry Thornton wrote. “You’re in my prayers. Keep battling.”

Howe has said he hopes to return before the regular season ends, but he has also made clear that work can wait. The next update people will be hoping for is not a trade or a team report, but news that Howe is feeling better.