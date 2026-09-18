Prayers Pour In for Rich Eisen After Medical Emergency Forces Him to Miss ESPN Show

Rich Eisen’s absence from his show turned into a much more serious situation than viewers may have expected. The longtime NFL broadcaster was dealing with severe abdominal pain before doctors discovered an acutely inflamed appendix and performed an emergency appendectomy.

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Eisen, host of The Rich Eisen Show and an NFL Network personality, reportedly began experiencing lower abdominal pain around 8:05 a.m. He went to work anyway and pushed through roughly three hours of his show despite being in significant distress. After returning home and being unable to sleep, he contacted his doctor, who discovered the appendicitis. His wife, Suzy Shuster, later gave viewers an unusual update from the hospital.

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“Yesterday, about 8:05 in the morning, Rich Eisen started experiencing lower abdominal pain. He went to work anyway, and he pushed through three hours of the Rich Eisen Show, even though he was in acute distress,” Shuster said.

“After the show, he went back to his house, tried to take a nap, but couldn’t quite do it. He went to get some advice later on from his doctor, who found out that, in fact, he did have an incredibly inflamed appendix.”

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By 10:30 p.m., Shuster made the call to bring him to the St. John’s emergency room herself. Doctors quickly determined the issue was far more serious than a stomach ache, diagnosing an acutely inflamed appendix that required immediate surgery. Dr. Anton Bilchik performed the appendectomy.

Eisen himself confirmed he was doing well in a comment posted to Instagram under the video, adding a bit of his own trademark humor to the situation.

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“I am well on the way to recovery, VERY appreciative of everyone’s well wishes and (most importantly?) very much looking forward to Suzy’s next live shot being about sports again,” Eisen commented.

Fans quickly reacted after the show shared the hospital update on social media. The response mixed genuine concern with the kind of humor that has long been part of Eisen’s show.

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“Get well Rich!! ❤️”

Another fan echoed the same sentiment in fewer words.

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“Speedy recovery, Rich.”

The unexpected hospital update also drew a warm reaction from fans, with one commenter praising Shuster’s live report while wishing Eisen a quick recovery.

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“What a live shot, Suzy was ready! 🎤 Sending Rich a very speedy recovery ❤️‍🩹”

One fan leaned fully into the bit, appreciating that the Eisen team managed to make a scary health scare genuinely funny.

“Glad we can get a laugh from this. 😆😆 Get well soon Rich.”

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A sharp observation, though, came from a commenter who noticed a small detail in Shuster’s on-camera outfit.

“True sign of how cold it always is inside of a hospital — It’s 100° in Los Angeles, yet Suzy is wearing an Irish woolen cable-knit sweater in mid-September. Heal up fast, Rich! 🙏💙💛”

The emergency update came during the September 16 edition of The Rich Eisen Show, with Colleen Wolfe filling in for Eisen. Shuster delivered a mock “sideline report” from the hospital. The show’s own podcast description used that exact framing, while Shuster joked during the broadcast that she had not done a sideline report since 2006 before signing off with, “Live to the hospital bed.”

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Eisen was recovering after the procedure, and Shuster said he might need a day or two before returning to the show. She also mentioned that his recent Pilates and weight-training routine could help him return to the chair sooner. The broadcast then moved back into its regular NFL coverage, with NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger joining Wolfe.

For now, Eisen appears to be recovering as expected, with his own social media presence suggesting he’ll likely be back behind the microphone within days rather than weeks.