Prayers Pour In From Adam Schefter and Others as ESPN NFL Producer’s Father Goes Missing

The entire sports media community has rallied around Emmy-winning ESPN producer Sania Blu following a desperate public plea regarding her father’s sudden disappearance. The officials have started a search for her father, Randall Michael White. But taking to social media, Blu asked the netizens to keep an eye out.

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“Never in my life would have imagined posting this,” Blu wrote in the caption of her recent Instagram post that featured a bulletin about her missing father. “But my father, Randy White, is missing. If you’re in California and learn any helpful information, please reach out. Otherwise, I appreciate respect for me and my family’s privacy during this time.”

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As per the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s special bulletin, Blu’s father is noted as a 54-year-old black man with gray/black hair and brown eyes. He also suffers from depression and may be suicidal. The county also warned people that he may be carrying a firearm. Nevertheless, the detectives asked for assistance in finding Randall Michael White.

According to the missing person report, White was last contacted on September 15, 2026, at 10 in the evening. The officials raised concerns for his well-being and asked the public to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau if they have any intel on him.

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Blu further took to Instagram Stories and asked her followers to share the flyer. Claiming that she just wants her father home, Blu extended her call for help.

It didn’t take long for Blu’s colleagues at ESPN to chime in to the comments section with prayers and support. Adam Schefter came forth with a couple of praying hands emojis in the comments.

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“Praying for you and your Dad’s safe recovery 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼,” ESPN’s reporter for the Chicago Bears, Courtney Cronin, wrote.

Support from the NBA community was also abundant.

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“Thinking of you and your family Sania,” ESPN’s reporter for the Golden State Warriors, Kendra Andrews, wrote.

“❤️🙏🏾 Love you sis,” Kimberley A. Martin added to the comments.

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“Sharing this ASAP. Sending love and a lot of prayers sis ❤️🙏🏾,” WNBA broadcaster Nia Symone wrote.

As an impact-centric storyteller and journalist, Blu has captured a massive audience. Her work has been featured on the NBA Finals, NFL Countdown, Sportscenter, ESPYs, NFL Draft, NBA Draft, and NFL Live. As a popular figure, the Emmy-winning producer’s 2,741 followers also showed their support in the comments.

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“I am so so sorry praying for you and the family,” one of Blu’s followers commented.

“Praying for you and your family! Reposting to spread awareness! 🙏🏽🙏🏽,” another one wrote.

While the ongoing situation remains delicate, the outpouring of prayers and rapid sharing of the missing person bulletin demonstrate the respect and love Blu’s colleagues and followers hold for her. The immediate mobilization of the ESPN and wider sports journalism community proves she is far from alone in this fight. Anyone in the Los Angeles area with potential information is strongly urged to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau immediately.