Prayers Pour In From Brian Schottenheimer’s Wife & More as NBC News Anchor Announces “Gut Wrenching” Personal News

NBC broadcaster Savannah Guthrie recently shared a message on social media that stopped people mid-scroll. No polished studio lighting, just raw emotion and words that hit hard. For a journalist who’s delivered countless breaking stories, this one was different. This time, she was living it.

“It’s been two weeks since our mom was taken and I just wanted to come on and say that we still have hope and we still believe,” Guthrie said in an Instagram reel. “And I wanted to say to whoever has her or knows where she is that it’s never too late, and you’re not lost or alone, and it is never too late to do the right thing.”

Savannah’s mother, Nancy Guthrie, 84, reportedly went missing from her Tucson-area home on February 1. The FBI notably classified this as a kidnapping after DNA evidence suggested that she had been forcibly removed from her Catalina Foothills residence. Savannah’s message, full of visible emotion, was a plea for her mother’s safety.

What’s even more troubling is that Nancy has significant mobility issues and requires daily medication. Nancy’s doorbell footage reportedly captured a masked figure, approximately 5’9” per the FBI’s statement, carrying what appeared to be a holstered weapon and a black Ozark Trail backpack. The DNA found at the scene notably did not match Nancy or anyone known to the family. A glove discovered two miles away appeared to match one worn by the masked individual.

Even Donald Trump, President of the United States, has weighed in on this matter, indicating the kidnappers could face the death penalty.

As the investigations have continued, Savannah and her siblings have also been cleared as suspects. They have all taken to social media to issue public pleas for Nancy’s return. Savannah’s plea came both as an appeal and an anchor for a family in crisis, concluding her message with conviction.

“We are here and we believe,” Savannah continued. “And we believe in the essential goodness of every human being and it’s never too late.”

And as Savannah shared this heartbreaking message on her Instagram, the response came in fast, including many from the NFL community.

The sports community rallies behind Savannah

As Savannah Guthrie shared her plea on social media, an outpouring of support and prayers greeted her. Gemmi Schottenheimer didn’t hesitate. The wife of Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer shared a simple, direct comment of solidarity.

“Believing and PRAYING!!!♥️🙏🏾,” Gemmi wrote.

Meanwhile, Miami Hurricanes basketball star Haley Cavinder jumped in with a prayer of her own: “Praying praying praying!!!! Get her home ♥️♥️♥️.”

While Haley shared her support through repeated prayers, she wasn’t alone. NBC Sports’ Melissa Stark, who knows Savannah through years of sports coverage, added her own powerful message.

“This is beyond gut wrenching,” Melissa added. “You have so many praying for you and your family. Sending you so much love, Savannah!! 🙏🏾♥️”

Even Ryan Clark kept it minimal, just a prayer hands emoji: “🙏🏾” But it was enough. Beyond them, the comments turned into a digital vigil. “Be strong Savanah we are praying for all of you 💔🙏🙏,” one follower wrote. Another offered their own prayer for Nancy and wrote: “Praying she is found soon 🙏💔😢.”

Each message represented countless sports figures, followers, and colleagues, all converging around Savannah’s family crisis. The investigations are still underway, and thousands are praying the next update from Savannah brings Nancy home.