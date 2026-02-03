Prayers Pour In From Charissa Thompson & Jerry Jones’ Daughter as NBC Host’s Concerning Personal Announcement

Essentials Inside The Story Savannah Guthrie’s mother reportedly taken from her Arizona home

Support pours in from fans, colleagues, and high-profile celebrities

Investigation ongoing, circumstances unclear, no suspects or confirmed motive

Co-host of NBC News morning show Today, Savannah Guthrie, has been in the headlines after revealing her mother, Nancy Guthrie, has been taken from her home against her will. As more details about this tragic incident came forward, Savannah Guthrie received support from her friends and followers on social media.

Among the well-wishers were veteran NFL broadcaster Charissa Thompson and the Dallas Cowboys‘ executive vice president and chief brand officer, Charlotte Jones, who voiced their support for Savannah Guthrie.

Charissa Thompson left a comment that said, “🙏🙏🙏🙏❤️,” while Charlotte Jones wrote, “Praying without ceasing and holding. Hope for dear Nancy.”

Thompson and Guthrie have often worked together with the NFL broadcaster, making appearances on the Today Show to talk about issues around the league. Similarly, Charlotte Jones and Savannah Guthrie share a working relationship, as Jerry Jones’ daughter served as a guest moderator for the NBC host’s book tour for “Mostly What God Does” in Dallas in February 2024.

Savannah’s mother, Nancy Guthrie, was last seen on the night of January 31 at her home outside Tucson and was reported missing at noon on February 1 by her family. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos previously described Guthrie’s home as a “crime scene” and revealed Nancy was “possibly in the middle of the night, and that includes possible kidnapping or abduction,” as per his statement about the incident.

Officials say she likely didn’t leave on her own, citing her limited mobility and the evidence at the home. How and when she was taken, and by whom, remains a mystery, with no suspects or motive confirmed.

Addressing this tragic incident, Savannah Guthrie released a statement on air, thanking her well-wishers for their support during these difficult times.

“I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers, and messages of support. Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom,” she said in her statement. “We thank law enforcement for their hard work on this case and encourage anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at: 520-351-4900.”

As Savannah Guthrie continues to deal with this tragedy, she has the support of her friends, colleagues, and followers on social media.

Fans and celebrities rally behind Savannah Guthrie following mother’s disappearance

Since sharing the tragic news about her mother, Nancy Guthrie, Savannah Guthrie has received an outpouring of support from her close ones. Leading these messages of support and care was real estate mogul and business expert Barbara Corcoran.

“All my love and prayers ❤️🙏🏻,” Corcoran commented on Guthrie’s post on Instagram.

Similarly, Olympians Lindsey Vonn and Allyson Felix also showed their support for Savannah Guthrie. These sporting icons have worked with Savannah Guthrie during their appearances on the Today Show.

Felix commented, “Praying with you🙏🏾,” whereas Vonn wrote, “Praying so hard!!! 🙏🏻❤️.”

Alongside these celebrities, fans of Savannah Guthrie also voiced their support for the veteran broadcaster.

“Lord Heavenly Father Bring Nancy home safely, lead the officers to Nancy. I pray for the armor of God on Nancy and her family. No weapons formed against Nancy or her family shall prosper in the name of Jesus, amen,” one supporter wrote.

As the search for Nancy Guthrie continues, Savannah remains surrounded by an outpouring of support from celebrities, colleagues, and fans who are praying for her mother’s safe return.