Prayers Pour in From Erin Andrews as Former Patriots QB Announces Personal Tragedy

For every Sunday spotlight, there’s a private battle. A heartbreaking announcement from the former New England Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer just reminded the NFL world of that reality, drawing an outpouring of support from figures like Erin Andrews.

Recently, Hoyer made a heartbreaking social media post about the sudden demise of his sister-in-law, Carissa. Fox sideline reporter Erin Andrews left her condolences there.

“So Sorry,” wrote Andrews on Brian’s Instagram post.

Having spent more than a decade as a football broadcaster, Andrews maintains close professional relationships with many current and former football stars. Brian, whom she has known through her years covering the league, received her immediate support during the difficult time.

Posting a family picture of his brother Brett and his family, the retired football star updated the news, mentioning the incident took place on February 13.

“It is with a heavy heart that I write this.” noted the former Patriots QB.

“On February 13th, my little brother lost his wife Carissa suddenly and unexpectedly. She leaves behind him and their four little girls, Josie, Lainey, Ellie, and Hattie. In an instant, he became a widowed father to four daughters under 12.”

While he didn’t reveal the reason behind the demise, in the same caption, he explained that their now five-member family would be grateful for any form of support during this challenging time, even though it can’t entirely heal the emotional wound they bear right now.

The 40-year-old Patriots star also shared a ‘GoFundMe’ page and its link for his brother’s family.

As of Thursday, they have raised over $80,000.

All of this only points to one aspect about Hoyer: he shares a strong bond with his family.

Ohio roots and brotherhood behind the NFL veteran

In his playing days, Brian Hoyer featured for eight different NFL teams, including three times with the New England Patriots. Besides the six-time Super Bowl champions, he played for the San Francisco 49ers, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Cleveland Browns, among others. As part of the Patriots squad, he won Super Bowl LIII.

He is from Ohio and grew up with his two other brothers, Matthew and Brett. The 40-year-old is the oldest of the three siblings. Brett, whose wife Carissa recently passed away, is three years younger than him.

Although there is not much public information available about Brett, Matthew has also followed in Hoeyr’s footsteps, building a career as a quarterback.

He previously played for the University of Akron, citing Brian as his role model on the gridiron.

The former Patriots QB has two children – a son (Garrett) and a daughter (Cameron). He has been married for 16 years to his longtime partner and high school sweetheart, Lauren Scrivens.