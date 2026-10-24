Prayers Pour In From Erin Andrews, Stacey Dales & More as NFL Reporter Mourns Family Tragedy

The NFL community often comes together to celebrate its biggest victories, but sometimes, it is the moments away from the field that reveal the strongest bonds within the sport. This time, a wave of support has come for NFL reporter Andrew Siciliano as he mourns the loss of his father, prompting touching messages from many familiar faces in the NFL.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Siciliano shared the tragic news in an Instagram post, which included a carousel of pictures with his father.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We lost Dad this week. He was an amazing father,” Siciliano wrote in the caption. “He was a wonderful husband. He was a good man. We miss him so much. May his memory be a blessing. Stephen Leo Siciliano: 1945-2026.”

Siciliano remembered his father, Stephen Leo Siciliano, who passed away at the age of 81, as a loving parent, devoted husband, and genuinely good man.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stephen was a longtime Reston, Virginia resident who, with his wife, Abbey, raised Andrew in the community. The couple stayed in Reston long after their son grew up and became a national broadcaster. When Andrew, as a young boy, used to talk endlessly about games and players, his father fully supported him.

That’s why when Andrew was set to be inducted into the WAER Hall of Fame at Syracuse University in November 2025, it was a moment of pride for his father.

ADVERTISEMENT

Andrew’s emotional tribute emphasized the qualities that defined Stephen’s life and the lasting impact he had on those closest to him.

The Instagram post quickly drew condolences from colleagues who wanted to offer comfort to the longtime broadcaster and his family during such a difficult time. Several fellow reporters from the NFL broadcasting network sent condolence messages, showing the personal relationships that go beyond their professional responsibilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

NFL Media reporter Stacey Dales wrote a heartfelt message on the post, “Andrew, I am so deeply sorry for your loss. Sending so much love your way right now.💔”

Andrew and Dales have worked side by side across NFL Media and NFL Network for more than a decade. Siciliano generally led the broadcast from the studio, with Dales reporting from the field at team camps, games, and league events.

ADVERTISEMENT

Erin Andrews, NFL sideline reporter for Fox Sports, also commented on Andrew’s Instagram post with a compassionate message, writing, “Awwww, I’m so sorry.”

Taylor Bisciotti of NFL Network, who’s also Andrew’s colleague, also expressed her condolences, writing, “I’m so sorry for your loss- sending you all the love 🙏🏼💔.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Cleveland Sports reporter Gabriella Kreuz noted that Siciliano’s character reflected the father he remembered.

“So sorry to hear this, Andrew. I know he was a wonderful person based on who you are. May you carry his spirit with you always 💛,” she wrote.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero also offered prayers to Siciliano and his family while acknowledging his father’s influence.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Prayers to you and your family. He raised a great man.” Pelissero commented.

Reporters and broadcasters spend much of their time covering games, breaking news, and analyzing players, but relationships built over years in the same industry often extend well beyond the job.

For the Cleveland Browns Play-by-play announcer, the condolences from Andrews, Dales, Bisciotti, Kreuz, Pelissero, and others are a reminder that his colleagues are with him as his family grieves.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Siciliano grieves his father, his tribute makes one thing clear: Stephen Leo Siciliano’s legacy lives on through the family he left behind and the memories they will continue to cherish.