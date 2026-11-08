Prayers Pour in From Ex-Steelers Coach & More After Jack Ham Suffers Serious Health Scare

What was bound to be an entertaining day for the Penn State Nittany Lions turned into a serious scare for fans. Program icon and currently part of the radio crew calling Penn State games, Jack Ham, was rushed to the hospital following a medical emergency before the Washington game.

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“Prayers to Jack Ham and his family @steelers @psufootball @HOF,” former NFL head coach and the offensive coordinator for the Columbus Aviators, Todd Haley wrote on X. “One of the greatest to ever play football and always the most, gracious, kind and soft spoken man! Get well!”

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Ham, a Hall of Famer and four-time Super Bowl champion with the Pittsburgh Steelers, is 77. Following the medical emergency, he had to be transported to the University of Washington Medical Center, where he was treated.

Penn State head coach Matt Campbell broke the news to his team when the players gathered for their pre-game prayer, per The Collegian. Campbell has since confirmed that Ham is in a stable condition. He also thanked Ham’s radio partner and play-by-play announcer, Steve Jones, for his “heroic efforts” in attending to the situation.

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What happened to Ham remains unknown.

While the Nittany Lions won 28-25 over the Huskies, Ham’s health scare helped fuel the team, players said. The former Steelers defender has been one of the cornerstones for Penn State, being an All-American linebacker for them before having an illustrious career in the NFL. Campbell talked about the importance that Ham holds for Penn State University.

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“What I was really proud of our football team, and we talked about it a little bit before we went out to the game, just the courage of our kids to play with what Jack Ham means to Penn State football, how that guy played the game, how that guy still, to this day, serves our football program. It was awesome to be able to go win the football game for him and his family. Our thoughts and prayers will continue to be with him on a full recovery,” Campbell said.

Amid the ongoing treatment of Ham, the football world is sending in their prayers for the legendary linebacker.

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Anthony Becht, the head coach of the Orlando Storm and father of Rocco Becht, Penn State’s quarterback, was among the well-wishers for the program hero.

“Prayers up for Jack Ham🙏🏼 WeAre 💙🤍,” he wrote.

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Rocco also said after the game that Ham’s health scare had “lit a fire” for the team, via The Collegian. Safety Jamison Patton was glad to know Ham is stable, and noted that the “victory shows that his spirit was with us.”

“Thoughts &prayers for a great linebacker, great champion, great co-host, great man &great friend,” a fan wrote on X.

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The director of athletics at the University of Washington, Patrick Chun, also commented on the news. He wrote, “🙏 Encouraged to hear Jack Ham is in stable condition and wishing him a full and speedy recovery. We are also deeply grateful to the medical and emergency response professionals at Husky Stadium for their preparation, professionalism and care when it mattered the most.”

The Athletics writer Josh Yohe also had a few words for Pittsburgh legend, writing, “Hoping for the best. A Steelers legend and an extremely nice man.”

Another fan wrote, “That’s awful. Praying for you Jack!!”

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“This UW fan sends many prayers coach!” a message read. “Hopefully you and your family can find some comfort in knowing you’re in excellent hands at the UW Medical Center! Best wishes and get well soon!”