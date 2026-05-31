Prayers Pour In From Laura Rutledge, Charissa Thompson & More as Missing NFL Network Host Mourns Tragic Loss

Be a good person, and then you will be good at the job. That was the mantra reporter Jamie Erdahl grew up with. Her father, Gary, always preached it, and by the time Erdahl was in college, interning for ESPN, that idea had become part of who she was. She let her authenticity shine as she climbed the ladder and began working with NFL coaches and players, because why else would they want to be around her if she wasn’t a good person, as per her own confession.

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That connection extended to her viewers. So, it goes without saying that viewers Good Morning Football noticed her absence from the show in March. Erdahl, who had been a fixture on the program since joining in 2022, suddenly stepped away from the spotlight. At the time, she revealed only that she was dealing with a deeply personal family health crisis. Months later, she has now shared the heartbreaking news that her father, Gary Erdahl, has passed away.

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“A great man is gone,” Erdahl wrote in an Instagram post dedicated to her father. “3 days after the Super Bowl, my Dad was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. And now, he’s not here. I loved my Dad with my whole heart. And he loved the girls in his life more. My Mom, sister, and I are profoundly sad to be without him.

“But I am really trying to meet my sadness with appreciation. Grateful he was MY Dad. He taught me how to play and love basketball. What it means to be a selfless point guard, and person.

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“He gave me my love for football. He was so bright, so social, so kind, so inclusive, so generous, so wise. Growing up, I watched him make everyone’s world better. He made mine great. And I’m heartbroken he’s gone. I will love you forever, Dad. SKOL,” she wrote, sharing a picture of her and her father at SoFi Stadium, just before a game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Minnesota Vikings.

She believed in following her father’s footsteps. She had always done so… even as a young adult.

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She grabbed all broadcasting opportunities that came her way. Erdahl graduated in 2011, and by that time, she had already interned at FOX, NBC, and ESPN. All this while, she had the steady presence of her father right behind her. That emotional safety net is now gone.

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But as Erdahl’s post drew more eyes, her colleagues and important names from the football world stood with her. Fans, colleagues, and members of the NFL media community flooded her post with messages of love and condolences. Among those offering their support were fellow broadcasters Laura Rutledge and Charissa Thompson.

NFL media personalities and fans show support for Jamie Erdahl

Laura Rutledge and Charissa Thompson share a great professional and personal relationship with Jamie Erdahl as the trio continues to grow as some of the biggest names in the broadcast landscape.

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“I’m so sorry, Jamie. Lifting you and your family in prayer. Sending you hugs and ❤️,” Rutledge commented. Similarly, Thompson also shared a heartfelt message that read, “Oh, Jamie. Nothing anyone can say will take away your pain, but know you have so many people who love and care about you. ❤️ Sending you the biggest hug 🫶🏽.”

Rutledge and Erdahl have had similar career paths, as they gained notoriety by covering the SEC and then transitioning into NFL coverage. They have also covered major events at the same time as Rutledge has served as a reporter for ABC’s coverage during the recent NFL drafts, while Erdahl handled sideline and draftee interview duties for the NFL Network.

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Thompson and Erdahl also have a similar bond as prominent reporters who transitioned from NFL sideline reporting to major studio hosting roles. Even when Erdahl gave birth to her daughter, Nora James, in 2024, Charrissa Thompson shared a heartfelt message on Instagram that read, “Well done, Momma.”

And now, during this incredibly difficult period, Erdahl has found support not only from Rutledge and Thompson but also from countless colleagues, media figures, and fans who have reached out with heartfelt condolences following her touching tribute.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero wrote, “Prayers to you and your family, Jamie,” while Mike Garafolo commented, “So sorry, Jamie. Know it was hard for you and your family. Wishing you all comfort. My condolences.”

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Erdahl’s co-host and former NFL player Akbar Gbaja-Biamila and former Los Angeles Rams legend Andrew Whitworth also offered their condolences to Erdahl and her family.

“Jamie, so sorry for your loss. Your dad was for sure a proud papa. His legacy lives in you, your sister, and Mom. Prayers up for you and your family,” Gbaja-Biamila shared, while Whitworth commented, “I’m so sorry! Sending our love and prayers your way!”

She also received a heartfelt comment from one of her competitors, as Barstool Sports‘ Kayce Smith wrote, “I’m so sorry, Jamie 💙.”

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Jamie Erdahl was met with many such supportive messages from colleagues, friends, and fans across the sports media world.